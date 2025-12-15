Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh's Film Earns Over Rs 100 Crore This Weekend; Crosses Rs 350 Crore

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh's film earned almost Rs 60 crore on its tenth day of release.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Dhurandhar box office collection day 10
Dhurandhar crosses Rs 350 crore mark in 10 days Photo: X
  • Dhurandhar is minting moolah at the box office, crossing the Rs 350 crore net in India.

  • Aditya Dhar's film has surpassed the Rs 500 crore mark at the worldwide box office, becoming the third Hindi film of 2025 after Saiyaara and Chhaava, and the fifth Indian film, including Kantara Chapter 1 and Coolie.

  • Ranveer Singh starrer opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Dhurandhar box office collection: Written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film arrived in theatres on December 10. It has been 11 days since its release, and the spy saga shows no signs of slowing down at the box office. Despite polarising reviews, Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 350 mark in 10 days. It has also broken several box office records.

Dhurandhar box office collection day 10

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar earned Rs 32.5 crore on Day 8 and witnessed a huge growth of 63.08% on Day 9, collecting Rs 53 crore. On Day, which was the second Sunday, the actioner accumulated an estimated Rs 59 crore, taking the total box office collection to Rs 351.75 crore.

Ranveer Singh starrer has amassed a whopping Rs 140+ crore net second weekend, beating Pushpa 2, by becoming the biggest second Sunday ever in Hindi.

The film registered an overall 76.84% occupancy on Sunday. Morning shows recorded 59.57% occupancy, and improved during the afternoon shows with 87.20% and witnessed a further rise during the evening shows with 89.06% occupancy. The occupancy rate dipped to 71.53% in the night shows.

