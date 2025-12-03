Dhurandhar: A Crucial Film For Ranveer Singh To Keep His Stardom Intact; Here's How Much It Is Likely To Earn On Day 1

Headlined by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar is set to arrive in theatres on December 5.
The spy drama, directed by Aditya Dhar, is a very crucial film for Ranveer to keep his stardom intact.
The film is expected to open in the range of Rs 20-22 crore.
Before the Covid-19 pandemic, actor Ranveer Singh delivered a streak of three consecutive blockbusters: Padmaavat, Simmba (both 2018) and Gully Boy (2019). Post the pandemic, his Bollywood balance sheet has been mediocre. In 2021, he witnessed his first major flop with 83, followed by Cirkus (2022), which was also a box office disaster. Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which released in the same year, marked the third consecutive flop of Ranveer Singh's career. The abysmal box office performances of these three big banner films reflect that Singh's career is on thin ice.
Though his 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was a hit, the outcome was not his alone; it was the result of the production and the cast, including Alia Bhatt. Singh is making his comeback to the big screens after a hiatus of two years with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, which marks a crucial project for the actor's filmography and could rectify the damage done to his filmography by the three consecutive flops.
Ranveer Singh's box office performances in last 6 years (Source: Sacnilk)
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani - Rs 153.55 crore
Jayeshbhai Jordaar - Rs 17.91 crore
Cirkus - Rs 38.64 crore
83 - Rs 104.13 crore
Gully Boy - Rs 139.63 crore
At 40, Singh remains one of Hindi cinema's most beloved actors who has cemented his position as a versatile performer in his career spanning 15 years. Known for high-energy performances in films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015), Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), Padmaavat (2018), Simmba, and Gully Boy, he is back with yet another impactful performance in Dhurandhar. His first in-depth look was an absolute banger and inundated the nation like a storm. The rugged beard, long tresses, intense eyes and his aura created an intrigue among the audience all at once. Dhurandhar is yet another bold choice for Ranveer, but will he bounce back with the highly anticipated project?
Expert's opinion
Girish Wankhede, movie trade and PR expert, speaking to Outlook India, explains why Dhurandhar is a pivotal release for Singh's trajectory.
"Dhurandhar is a very big film for Ranveer because of the stellar ensemble cast, and it's a solo release. It can consolidate him as a big-ticket star. So, this is a very crucial film for him as an actor and to keep his stardom intact."
Can redefine his career commercially and creatively
Wankhede adds, "Commercially, he is doing well because he is doing several endorsements and all. But for him to be the real star, he needs to deliver box office hits, and there is no second option to that. It's the theatrical business that makes you a star, and it's a huge opportunity for him."
"Ranveer is excellent when he gives space to his characters that have a certain madness, where he excels. His character in Dhurandhar is looking fit for his persona. So, he has nothing to lose but will definitely score with the film," he elaborates.
Dhurandhar box office prediction
Given the ensemble cast, it has a feeble reason to fail and is expected to be one of the biggest opening films in recent months. Wankhede predicts the film could open in the range of Rs 20-22 crore, and the weekend shouldn't be less than Rs 75-80 crore.
Even if it slows down due to the upscaling of Tere Ishk Mein, Dhurandhar will consolidate in the coming days, as there are no major releases till late December.
Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar hit the screens on December 5, 2025. Alongside Ranveer, the film also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.