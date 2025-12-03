Dhurandhar: A Crucial Film For Ranveer Singh To Keep His Stardom Intact; Here's How Much It Is Likely To Earn On Day 1

At 40, Singh remains one of Hindi cinema's most beloved actors who has cemented his position as a versatile performer in his career spanning 15 years. Known for high-energy performances in films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela (2013), Bajirao Mastani (2015), Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), Padmaavat (2018), Simmba, and Gully Boy, he is back with yet another impactful performance in Dhurandhar. His first in-depth look was an absolute banger and inundated the nation like a storm. The rugged beard, long tresses, intense eyes and his aura created an intrigue among the audience all at once. Dhurandhar is yet another bold choice for Ranveer, but will he bounce back with the highly anticipated project?