Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Trailer Offers Glimpses Into The Tale Of Strenuous Journey Of The Greek King

The first trailer for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey was unveiled today.
The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong’o, among others.
It will set to hit the screens on July 17, 2026.
The first trailer for Christopher Nolan's star-studded The Odyssey just debuted, featuring Matt Damon in the titular role of Odysseus, King of Ithaca. Shot entirely using brand new IMAX film technology, the action epic promises to be the next cinematic spectacle from the Academy Award-winning auteur.