Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey To Premiere Six-Minute Prologue At 70mm IMAX Screenings

Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan's forthcoming project, The Odyssey, is set to hit the screens on July 17, 2026. The action epic is shot entirely with IMAX cameras. The latest report states that a nearly six-minute prologue of The Odyssey will debut on IMAX 70mm screens on December 12. The special trailer will be attached to 70mm IMAX screenings of Paul Thomas Anderson's film One Battle After Another, and Ryan Coogler's Sinners, which are returning to select theatres for re-releases.