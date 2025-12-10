Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey To Premiere Six-Minute Prologue At 70mm IMAX Screenings

Christopher Nolan‘s The Odyssey will premiere an extended trailer at 70mm Imax screenings ahead of its theatrical release.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Matt Damon in Christopher Nolans The Odyssey
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey to unveil six-minute prologue in 70mm IMAX theaters Photo: X
  • Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey will drop a 6-minute prologue in 70mm IMAX ahead of its 2026 release.

  • Nolan's latest film is shot entirely with IMAX cameras.

  • The extended trailer will be shown ahead of the 70mm screenings of Sinners and One Battle After Another, beginning December 12.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan's forthcoming project, The Odyssey, is set to hit the screens on July 17, 2026. The action epic is shot entirely with IMAX cameras. The latest report states that a nearly six-minute prologue of The Odyssey will debut on IMAX 70mm screens on December 12. The special trailer will be attached to 70mm IMAX screenings of Paul Thomas Anderson's film One Battle After Another, and Ryan Coogler's Sinners, which are returning to select theatres for re-releases. 

Christopher Nolan faces backlash for shooting The Odyssey in Western Sahara
Christopher Nolan Criticised For Filming The Odyssey In Disputed Western Sahara

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

According to Variety, the following weekend, a shorter full-length trailer of The Odyssey will be shown ahead of James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash screenings, starting December 19. This early preview is strategically planned to build the buzz around Nolan’s epic and offers a glimpse of it in the premium format.

Earlier, over the summer ahead of Jurassic World Rebirth and Superman screenings, a minute-long teaser of The Odyssey was shown, generating excitement among the fans.

The film tickets also went on sale for a limited time, on July 17, 2025, for select showtimes at theatres with IMAX 70mm screens. Those who failed to grab one can book regular tickets when they go on sale ahead of film’s release.

About The Odyssey

An adaptation of ancient Greek poet Homer's epic, The Odyssey, Nolan's film has a star-studded cast including Matt Damon, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Jon Bernthal, and Mia Goth.

The story revolves around Odysseus (played by Damon), King of Ithaca, and his 10-year-long journey back home after the Trojan War. Holland is playing Telemachus, Odysseus' son.

Nolan has also penned the script and produced it alongside his wife, Emma Thomas, under their banner Syncopy.

Tom Holland on his working experience in The Odyssey
Tom Holland Says Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey Is 'Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen'; Calls It 'Job Of A Lifetime'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Nolan's last film was Cillian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer (2024), which won several awards at the 96th Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Lead Actor, Best Score and more.

