Vrusshabha Trailer Shows Mohanlal In Commanding Dual Roles, Promises A Powerful Father-Son Saga

Vrusshabha, headlined by Mohanlal, is a powerful saga of a father and son bound by love, destiny, and sacrifice.
Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Ragini Dwivedi and Samarjit Lankesh in key roles
It will arrive in theatres on December 25, 2025.
The makers launched Vrusshabha trailer at an event held in Kochi on Tuesday (December 16), marking the official launch of the film’s promotional journey. The Pan-India film is set for a Christmas 2025 release. Written and directed by Nanda Kishore, the upcoming bilingual film marks a milestone for Mohanlal as he is playing a warrior king for the first time. Created with grand visuals, scale and emotion, Vrusshabha brings a powerful father–son story to audiences.
The trailer launch event was attended by the stellar cast, including Mohanlal, Samarjit Lankesh, Ragini Dwivedi, and Nayan Sarika. Nanda Kishore. Producers Varun Mathur, Abishek S. Vyas, and Sanjay Dwivedi (Group CEO & CFO Balaji Telefilms) also marked their presence.
Vrusshabha trailer
Vrusshabha trailer opens with the line, "The past never dies. It bleeds into every birth." It then gives us glimpses of the epic saga unfolding across two timelines, exploring the eternal and powerful bond between a father and son.
Vrusshabha is a story of love, destiny, and sacrifice, with Mohanlal playing dual roles, spanning eras and emotions. In the flashback, he appears as King Vijayendra Vrusshabha, while in the present day, he plays a successful businessman haunted by visions of a past life filled with violence and war. A doctor is heard saying, "What you can't define, the brain denies!"
Samarjit Lankesh, who plays Mohanlal's on-screen son, is drawn into these haunting memories, battling fate and fear to protect his father.
From the trailer, it becomes clear that Mohanlal and his family have enemies across the generations, and he has to fight them in the present times as well. "It's purely reincarnation," a character says. Lankesh's character can do anything to protect his father, as he says, "Before you plot to take my father's life, shouldn't you kill me first? I am ready to fight you."
Watch the trailer here.
It is presented by Connekkt Media in collaboration with Balaji Telefilms, and has been shot simultaneously in Malayalam and Telugu.
The film also stars Vinay Varma, Garuda Ram, Ali, Kishore and Ayyappa P Sharma, among others. The film will arrive in cinemas on December 25.