Stray Kids dominATE Experience Trailer Teases A Stadium-Scale K-Pop Concert Film

The Stray Kids dominATE Experience trailer offers a first glimpse into the group’s upcoming concert film.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
dominATE hits cinemas
Stray Kids bring the dominATE tour to the big screen Photo: YouTube
  • Stray Kids dominATE Experience trailer previews a cinematic concert film.

  • The trailer sets the tone for a theatrical experience built around scale, sound, and raw performance energy.

  • It is scheduled for theatrical release in February 2026.

The Stray Kids dominATE Experience trailer has officially dropped, giving fans their first look at the group's upcoming concert film. Released by Universal Pictures India and distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery, the trailer sets the tone for a theatrical experience built around scale, sound, and raw performance energy. From the opening frames, it is clear this is not just a recording of a live show, but a carefully crafted K-pop performance movie designed for the big screen.

Stray Kids dominATE Experience trailer captures live intensity

The trailer leans into what defines a Stray Kids concert: relentless momentum. Sweeping shots of packed arenas sit alongside close-ups that place viewers right in the middle of the action. The editing mirrors the group’s musical identity, sharp, aggressive and emotionally charged. Performances feel immediate, with Bang Chan anchoring the group’s presence while Changbin and Han drive the pace through rapid-fire verses and commanding delivery.

Hyunjin and Felix dominate the frame with physicality and charisma, while Lee Know's precision movement cuts through the spectacle. Seungmin and I.N add emotional balance, grounding the chaos with steady vocals and sincerity. Together, the trailer suggests a concert film that understands each member's role within the larger machine.

Stray Kids concert film goes beyond the stage

What sets the Stray Kids dominATE film apart is its promise of access beyond the spotlight. Alongside stadium performances, the trailer hints at behind-the-scenes footage and interviews that explore the group's creative process and bond. These quieter moments offer contrast, showing the discipline and trust that power their explosive live shows.

Stray Kids' Hyunjin - Vogue UK
JYP Entertainment Warns Of Legal Action Amid Calls For Hyunjin's Removal From Stray Kids, Issues A Statement

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Directed by Paul Dugdale, known for large-scale concert films, the project is clearly designed for premium formats, reinforcing its ambition as one of the standout K-pop concert documentaries of 2026.

The Stray Kids dominATE Experience will release in cinemas worldwide on February 6 2026.

