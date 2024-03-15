Korean pop’s rising boy band, Stray Kids, is under the soup. The eight-member boy band came into the news after protests defaming one of its members, Hyunjin, and fake news about him started going viral on social media. Amid this controversy, their agency – JYP Entertainment - has released a strong statement.
In their statement, JYP Entertainment mentioned that they have been gathering evidence and will be taking legal action against those who have been spreading malicious rumours. They said, “We would like to update you on legal actions being taken in response to the defamation, false rumors, and unauthorized posts about our artists that are being spread on social media and online communities.”
The label added, “We have been diligently gathering evidence against those who have posted and disseminated malicious content aimed at slandering and defaming our artists. We are currently working with specialized law firms to pursue all available legal actions.”
The statement continued, “The act of infringing upon the rights of our artists by posting and spreading malicious posts is a clear violation of the law. JYP Entertainment will do our best to protect the rights and interests of Park Jin Young, 2PM, DAY6, TWICE, Stray Kids, BOY STORY, ITZY, Yao Chen, NiziU, Xdinary Heroes, NMIXX, VCHA, NEXZ, and Project C, and for fans.”
The controversy around Stray Kids happened when a photo of a protest truck went viral on social media. The truck had several posters of Hyunjin, and it showed the number of problems fans had with the artist. The fans thought that these issues would give a bad name to the band. They protested to get the artist, who is a familiar face to baseless controversies, removed from the band.