Rob Reiner's Children On 'Horrific And Devastating Loss' Of Their Parents: Words Can't Describe The Unimaginable Pain

Jake and Romy Reiner, the other two children of Rob and Michele Reiner, have finally broken their silence after their parents’ brutal killings and the arrest of their brother Nick.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rob Reiner and Michelle Reiner
Rob Reiner and Michelle Reiner at the SNL 50 Homecoming Concert on February 15, 2025 in New York. Photo: Credit : Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock
  • Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Reiner were stabbed to death in their LA home on Sunday.

  • Their son Nick Reiner was taken into custody the same day, hours after he allegedly stabbed his parents to death.

  • Jake and Romy Reiner, the other two children of Rob and Michele, have finally broken their silence after their parents’ brutal killings and the arrest of their brother.

Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were found dead with stab wounds in their Brentwood home on Sunday (December 14). Their son, Nick Reiner, 32, was taken into custody the same day, hours after he allegedly stabbed his parents to death. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing of his parents.

Jake and Romy Reiner, the other two children of Rob and Michele Reiner, have finally broken their silence after their parents’ brutal killings and the arrest of their brother.

Celebs mourn Rob Reiner-Michele Singer's death - X
Rob Reiner-Michele Singer's Death: Paul Feig, Ben Stiller And Others React To Demise Of Legendary Filmmaker And His Wife

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Jake and Romy Reiner release a statement after parents' deaths

According to People, Jake and Romy, in their statement, said, "Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day."

"The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren't just our parents; they were our best friends," they added.

The Reiner siblings expressed gratitude for the "outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life."

Towards the end of the statement, they asked for respect and privacy, "for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave."

Celebs mourn Rob Reiner-Michele Singer's death - X
Rob Reiner’s Son Nick To Be Charged With Two Counts Of Murder

BY Outlook News Desk

Nick appeared in court in Los Angeles on Wednesday (December 17) to face murder charges for his parents, but did not enter a plea. His arraignment has been postponed until January 7.

Published At:
