Avatar Fire And Ash Worldwide Box Office Prediction: James Cameron's Film Expected To Make Debut With Over $350 Million

Avatar: Fire and Ash worldwide box office prediction: James Cameron's film is expected to have a global start of over $350 million.

Avatar: Fire and Ash worldwide box office prediction
Avatar: Fire and Ash is expected to have a global start of over $350 million Photo: X/20th Century Studios
  • The early reviews of James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash are not that impressive.

  • The film scored 70% on the Rotten Tomatoes website, the lowest for an Avatar film yet.

  • Avatar 3 is reportedly expected to debut with over $350 million globally.

James Cameron's highly anticipated film Avatar: Fire and Ash is set for grand theatrical release on December 19, 2025. The first reviews for Cameron’s third film in the Avatar franchise are out. It opened to mixed reviews, mostly negative, compared to Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022). The film scored 70% on the Rotten Tomatoes website, the lowest for an Avatar film yet. Avatar: Fire and Ash is reportedly expected to debut with over $350 million globally.

Avatar: Fire and Ash worldwide box office prediction

According to Variety, the projections suggest that the Cameron's film could rake in $90 million to $105 million from 3,800 theatres. It is expected to earn between $250 million and $275 million in its international market, with a worldwide debut between $340 million and $365 million. It is expected to have a strong turnout on Imax and 3D screens.

For the unversed, the prequels grossed over $2 billion each globally.

The first instalment amassed $77 million domestically, followed by the sequel, which made $134 million in its domestic debut. Let's wait and see if the third part will be able to gross above $2 billion globally.

About Avatar Fire and Ash

The third instalment starts following the events of The Way of Water. Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the entire Sully family are ready for the battle for survival. Their children Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) and Lo’ak (Britain Dalton) are also part of the battle. 

Avatar Fire and Ash cast

Apart from Sam and Zoe, the sci-fi saga also stars Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, Matt Gerald, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Jemaine Clement, and Britain Dalton, among others.

