The Housemaid Sequel Confirmed: Sydney Sweeney To Return For The Psychological Thriller

Following its box office success, The Housemaid is getting its sequel.
Directed by Paul Feig, the psychological thriller starred Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried in key roles.
Titled The Housemaid’s Secret, the second instalment is based on the second novel in Freida McFadden’s bestselling trilogy.
The Housemaid, directed by Paul Feig, was released in the U.S. on December 19, 2025, by Lionsgate, followed by its India release on January 1, 2026. Based on Freida McFadden's novel, the psychological thriller starred Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried in key roles. The movie is getting its sequel, and it has been officially confirmed by Lionsgate.
The Housemaid sequel
Titled The Housemaid’s Secret, the second instalment is based on the second novel in McFadden’s bestselling trilogy. Lionsgate is planning to start production later this year.
“It’s clear from both the global box office and from the outpouring on social media that audiences have responded strongly — and audibly — to the totally unique and truly theatrical experience of The Housemaid and want to know what happens next,” Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate’s motion picture group chair, said in a statement.
“We believed in these stories from the very beginning, and we are beyond excited to bring the next chapter of Millie’s story to life on-screen in collaboration with our outstanding creative partners Todd, Paul, Laura, Carly, Alex, and Sydney,” he added.
“The Housemaid’s Secret is another wildly thrilling book in Freida’s series that has captivated readers worldwide, and we look forward to translating it into a similarly rousing and riotous moviegoing experience,” he said further.
The Housemaid box office
The R-rated film reportedly minted $75.7 million in North America and $133 million worldwide. It was made on a budget of $35 million.