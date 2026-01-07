The Housemaid Sequel Confirmed: Sydney Sweeney To Return For The Psychological Thriller

The Housemaid, directed by Paul Feig, was released in the U.S. on December 19, 2025, by Lionsgate, followed by its India release on January 1, 2026. Based on Freida McFadden's novel, the psychological thriller starred Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried in key roles. The movie is getting its sequel, and it has been officially confirmed by Lionsgate.