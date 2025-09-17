The Housemaid Trailer: Sydney Sweeney Unravels Dark Secrets In Amanda Seyfried's Family

The Housemaid stars Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried in key roles
The psychological thriller will hit the theatres on December 19, 2025
It is based on Frieda McFadden’s 2022 novel of the same name
Lionsgate Movies on Tuesday unveiled the first official trailer for The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried in key roles. Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone and Elizabeth Perkins are also part of the cast. The psychological thriller is written by Rebecca Sonnenshine and directed by Paul Feig.
The Housemaid trailer
The 2-minute and 29-second trailer shows Millie (Sweeney), a young woman getting a job as a housemaid for the wealthy Winchester family after her brief stint in jail. When Nina (Seyfried) asks why she wants the job, Millie replies that she enjoys being a housemaid.
Everything seems well in the initial days, but as Millie grows closer to the family and the couple, she unravels disturbing, dark secrets that lie beneath their opulent lifestyle.
When Nina finds out Millie is up to something, she gets volatile and shows her erratic behaviour. Nina wants to throw her out, but Millie leaves no stone unturned to be in the house. In one scene, she says, “I need this job I can’t lose it. I do not want to go back.”
Sabrina Carpenter's chartbuster Please Please Please song plays in the background of the trailer, which adds to the atmosphere of the thriller.
Watch The Housemaid trailer here
The official synopsis of The Housemaid describes it as a "wildly entertaining thriller" that "plunges audiences into a twisted world where perfection is an illusion, and nothing is as it seems."
"Trying to escape her past, Millie (Sweeney) accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous – a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Behind the Winchesters’ closed doors lies a world of shocking twists that will leave you guessing until the very end," the synopsis reads further.
The Housemaid is produced by Todd Lieberman for Hidden Pictures. Feig and Laura Fischer have also served as producers. Sweeney, Seyfried, McFadden and Alex Young are the executive producers.
It will hit the theatres on December 19, 2025.