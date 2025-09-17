The Housemaid Trailer: Sydney Sweeney Unravels Dark Secrets In Amanda Seyfried's Family

The first trailer for The Housemaid shows Sydney Sweeney as a live-in housemaid and Amanda Seyfried as an affluent wife. It is directed by Paul Feig and written by Rebecca Sonnenshine.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Housemaid trailer
Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried in The Housemaid trailer Photo: YouTube
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Housemaid stars Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried in key roles

  • The psychological thriller will hit the theatres on December 19, 2025

  • It is based on Frieda McFadden’s 2022 novel of the same name

Lionsgate Movies on Tuesday unveiled the first official trailer for The Housemaid, starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried in key roles. Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone and Elizabeth Perkins are also part of the cast. The psychological thriller is written by Rebecca Sonnenshine and directed by Paul Feig.

It is based on Frieda McFadden’s 2022 novel of the same name.

The Housemaid trailer

The 2-minute and 29-second trailer shows Millie (Sweeney), a young woman getting a job as a housemaid for the wealthy Winchester family after her brief stint in jail. When Nina (Seyfried) asks why she wants the job, Millie replies that she enjoys being a housemaid.

Everything seems well in the initial days, but as Millie grows closer to the family and the couple, she unravels disturbing, dark secrets that lie beneath their opulent lifestyle.

When Nina finds out Millie is up to something, she gets volatile and shows her erratic behaviour. Nina wants to throw her out, but Millie leaves no stone unturned to be in the house. In one scene, she says, “I need this job I can’t lose it. I do not want to go back.”

Sabrina Carpenter's chartbuster Please Please Please song plays in the background of the trailer, which adds to the atmosphere of the thriller.

Related Content
Related Content
Monster: The Ed Gein Story trailer - Netflix
Monster Trailer: Charlie Hunnam As The Infamous Serial Killer Ed Gein Will Haunt Your Imagination

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Watch The Housemaid trailer here

The official synopsis of The Housemaid describes it as a "wildly entertaining thriller" that "plunges audiences into a twisted world where perfection is an illusion, and nothing is as it seems."

"Trying to escape her past, Millie (Sweeney) accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar). But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous – a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Behind the Winchesters’ closed doors lies a world of shocking twists that will leave you guessing until the very end," the synopsis reads further.

Dwayne Johnson as Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine - YouTube
The Smashing Machine Trailer: Dwayne Johnson Looks Unrecognizable As He Turns Legendary MMA Fighter Mark Kerr

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Housemaid is produced by Todd Lieberman for Hidden Pictures. Feig and Laura Fischer have also served as producers. Sweeney, Seyfried, McFadden and Alex Young are the executive producers.

It will hit the theatres on December 19, 2025.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Women's ODI Updates: IND-W Aim To Bounce Back After First ODI Loss

  2. Pakistan Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Cancel Pre-match Press Conference Ahead Of UAE Tie

  3. Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Tigers Keep Campaign Alive With 8-Run Win

  4. Pakistan Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 10: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In PAK Vs UAE Game

  5. Rahul Gandhi 'Darling' Of Pakistan: Shahid Afridi's Comments Trigger Political Row

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India-US Get Ready For Trade Talks

  2. India, US Hold Positive Talks on Bilateral Trade Deal Amid High Tariffs

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  5. Uttarakhand Weather Update: Cloudbursts and Flash Floods Trigger Red Alerts

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  2. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  3. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  4. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  5. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

World News

  1. India-US Get Ready For Trade Talks

  2. Israel Strikes Houthi-Controlled Hodeidah Port In Yemen, Dozens Killed

  3. India Condemns Attack on Qatar, Calls for Upholding Sovereignty at UNHRC

  4. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

  5. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 17, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Libra, Sagittarius & More

  2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: What Investments And Visits Are Planned This Year

  3. Mahalaya 2025 - Date, Rituals, And Celebration Of The Auspicious Day

  4. Death Penalty Sought In Charlie Kirk Killing

  5. Japan Holds Back On Palestinian Statehood Recognition Amid Diplomatic Pressures

  6. Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly Removed From Netflix After Court Order On Unauthorised Use Of Ilaiyaraaja's Songs

  7. Delhi Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected with Rising Temperatures

  8. SC Grants Bail to Elgar Parishad Case Accused Mahesh Raut On Medical Grounds