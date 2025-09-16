Monster Trailer: Charlie Hunnam As The Infamous Serial Killer Ed Gein Will Haunt Your Imagination

Monster trailer shows how Ed Gein went on to become a notorious serial killer who inspired several books and films.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Monster: The Ed Gein Story trailer Photo: Netflix
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Monster: The Ed Gein Story stars Charlie Hunnam as the serial killer Ed Gein

  • It will premiere on Netflix on October 3, 2025

  • Gein inspired films like Psycho, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and The Silence of the Lambs

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for Charlie Hunnam starrer Monster: The Ed Gein Story, the third season of the crime anthology created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. Hunman is portraying America's most infamous serial killer, Ed Gein.

The official trailer shows his obsession with his mother. In one scene, he is seen dancing wearing the skin of a woman's face, apparently of his mom. He seems to have murdered several women, as we see the skin of the victims in a secluded house.

As per Netflix's description, Gein is shown as "a portrait not only of a killer, but of a cultural boogeyman who continues to haunt our imagination."

The official synopsis of the film reads: "Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm—hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare. Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an obsession with his mother, Gein’s crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades. Ed Gein didn’t just influence a genre—he became the blueprint for modern horror."

Related Content
Related Content

Watch Monster trailer here.

Dwayne Johnson as Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine - YouTube
The Smashing Machine Trailer: Dwayne Johnson Looks Unrecognizable As He Turns Legendary MMA Fighter Mark Kerr

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Gein, who is referred to as “the Butcher of Plainfield”, inspired films like Psycho, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and The Silence of the Lambs. He allegedly made trophies out of dead bodies and their skin by digging up their corpses. He is also said to have killed his brother Henry. He confessed to murdering two women- Bernice Worden and Mary Hogan.

The other cast includes Laurie Metcalf as Gein’s mother, Augusta, Olivia Williams as his wife Alma Reville, Tom Hollander as Hitchcock, Addison Rae as Evelyn Hartley, Charlie Hall as Deputy Frank Worden, and Suzanna Son. Olivia Williams, Lesley Manville, Joey Pollari, Tyler Jacob Moore, Mimi Kennedy, Will Brill, and Robin Weigert are also part of the film.

Monster will have its global premiere on Netflix on October 3, 2025.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Apollo Tyres Bags INR 579 Crore Jersey Deal With Team India After Dream11 Exit

  2. Shahid Afridi Blasts PCB, Criticizes Son-In-Law Shaheen Afridi Post Pakistan’s Defeat To India In Asia Cup 2025

  3. Asia Cup 2025: India Won’t Accept Trophy From PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi If They Win – Report

  4. Asia Cup 2025: ICC Rejects Pakistan Cricket Board's Demand To Remove Match Referee Andy Pycroft

  5. Yuvraj Singh Summoned By ED In Betting App Money Laundering Case

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Half Victory? What Did The Supreme Court Say About the Waqf Act 2025

  2. Will Set Aside Entire SIR If Methodology Illegal: SC Warns ECI

  3. Remembering The Kargil War: Why India Did Not Cross The Line Of Control In 1999

  4. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  5. Arbitrary Exercise Of Power Not Allowed: SC Stays Key Waqf Act Provisions Which Sparked Nationwide Protests

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  2. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  3. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  4. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  5. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

World News

  1. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

  2. 'Typical Act of Unilateral Bullying': China Slams US Proposal for Tariffs on Russian Oil Purchasers

  3. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

  4. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas

  5. Texas Murder: Indian-Origin Motel Manager Beheaded In Dallas, Co-Worker Charged

Latest Stories

  1. SC Grants Bail to Elgar Parishad Case Accused Mahesh Raut On Medical Grounds

  2. Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Mandi Landslide and Dharampur Floods Devastate Region

  3. September 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  4. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  5. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

  6. Teenage Fury And Misogyny: Netflix's Adolescence Shone A Light On The Toxic Manosphere

  7. BMW Crash: Driver Sent To Judicial Custody In Death Of Finance Ministry Official

  8. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP