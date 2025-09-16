Monster Trailer: Charlie Hunnam As The Infamous Serial Killer Ed Gein Will Haunt Your Imagination

Monster: The Ed Gein Story stars Charlie Hunnam as the serial killer Ed Gein
It will premiere on Netflix on October 3, 2025
Gein inspired films like Psycho, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and The Silence of the Lambs
Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for Charlie Hunnam starrer Monster: The Ed Gein Story, the third season of the crime anthology created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. Hunman is portraying America's most infamous serial killer, Ed Gein.
The official trailer shows his obsession with his mother. In one scene, he is seen dancing wearing the skin of a woman's face, apparently of his mom. He seems to have murdered several women, as we see the skin of the victims in a secluded house.
As per Netflix's description, Gein is shown as "a portrait not only of a killer, but of a cultural boogeyman who continues to haunt our imagination."
The official synopsis of the film reads: "Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm—hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare. Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an obsession with his mother, Gein’s crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades. Ed Gein didn’t just influence a genre—he became the blueprint for modern horror."
Watch Monster trailer here.
Gein, who is referred to as “the Butcher of Plainfield”, inspired films like Psycho, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and The Silence of the Lambs. He allegedly made trophies out of dead bodies and their skin by digging up their corpses. He is also said to have killed his brother Henry. He confessed to murdering two women- Bernice Worden and Mary Hogan.
The other cast includes Laurie Metcalf as Gein’s mother, Augusta, Olivia Williams as his wife Alma Reville, Tom Hollander as Hitchcock, Addison Rae as Evelyn Hartley, Charlie Hall as Deputy Frank Worden, and Suzanna Son. Olivia Williams, Lesley Manville, Joey Pollari, Tyler Jacob Moore, Mimi Kennedy, Will Brill, and Robin Weigert are also part of the film.
Monster will have its global premiere on Netflix on October 3, 2025.