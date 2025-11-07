Michael Teaser: Michael Jackson's Nephew Jaafar Brings The King Of Pop To Life; Biopic To Release In April 2026

Michael Jackson biopic teaser

The one-minute and 13-second teaser gave us a glimpse into the musical life of the King of Pop. Jackson can be seen perfectly getting into the skin of Michael Jackson’s character. The video featured some of the iconic moments of the legend, including his famous Moonwalk dance and the 1982 Thriller music video. In some scenes, Jaafar has an uncanny resemblance to the pop superstar.