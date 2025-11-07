Michael Teaser: Michael Jackson's Nephew Jaafar Brings The King Of Pop To Life; Biopic To Release In April 2026

Michael Jackson's real-life nephew Jaafar Jackson has played the pop legend in the biopic
It will be released in theatres on April 24, 2026
The movie is directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan
The much-awaited teaser for the Michael Jackson biopic is out! Titled Michael, the biographical drama stars Jaafar Jackson, Michael's nephew and son of Michael's older brother, Jermaine Jackson, as the pop legend. The movie is directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan.
Michael Jackson biopic teaser
The one-minute and 13-second teaser gave us a glimpse into the musical life of the King of Pop. Jackson can be seen perfectly getting into the skin of Michael Jackson’s character. The video featured some of the iconic moments of the legend, including his famous Moonwalk dance and the 1982 Thriller music video. In some scenes, Jaafar has an uncanny resemblance to the pop superstar.
Michael will show Michael Jackson's transformation from Jackson 5 singer to becoming the King of Pop and how he redefined pop culture.
In the teaser intro, Kendrick Sampson, who plays Jackson's go-to producer Quincy Jones, says, "I know you've been waiting a long time for this."
"The tracks are made. The songs are ready. Let's take it from the top," he says further.
The closing scene of the teaser shows Jaafar with Jones. When the former asks for the lights to be lowered, Jones jokingly says, "Ok, but remember: In here, keep those feet still, my man."
Watch Michael teaser here.
The film also stars Miles Teller, Larenz Tate, and Laura Harrier in key roles. Michael will be released in theatres on April 24, 2026. The biopic has been produced by Graham King, John Branca and John McLain.
As per a report in Deadline, Lionsgate Motion Picture Chair Adam Fogelson claimed that in the first six hours after the teaser dropped, it had over 30 million views.