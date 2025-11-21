Chadwick Boseman Posthumously Honoured With A Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Hollywood honoured actor Chadwick Boseman with a Star on the Walk of Fame, 5 years after his death.


Chadwick Boseman receives Hollywood star
Actor Chadwick Boseman's shoes and portrait are displayed on his newly unveiled star during a posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Los Angeles. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
  • Chadwick Boseman was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame 5 years after his death.

  • The ceremony was led by Chadwick's wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and actor Viola Davis also honoured the late star.

  • He died in 2020 at the age of 43 after suffering from colon cancer.

Late actor Chadwick Boseman now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Best known for his iconic role as Black Panther (in the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Jackie Robinson, and Thurgood Marshall, Boseman was posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday (November 20).

Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020, at the age of 43 after his battle with colon cancer.

His wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman, broke down as she paid an emotional tribute to Boseman's legacy. She placed a pair of his shoes on the star, symbolically allowing her late husband to step onto it.

Letitia Wright, Taylor Simone-Boseman and Michael B. Jordan
Letitia Wright, from left, Taylor Simone-Boseman and Michael B. Jordan pose during a posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for actor Chadwick Boseman on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Los Angeles. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
info_icon
Chadwick Boseman honoured with Hollywood star

The ceremony was led by Chadwick's wife. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and actor Viola Davis, who worked with Chadwick in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, were also present to honour the late star.

“Today was a beautiful day,” Ledward-Boseman told AFP, “Everyone was just so full of love and joy. And we're all so proud of this person that we knew, that we shared.”

Viola Davis
Viola Davis speaks during a posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for actor Chadwick Boseman on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Los Angeles. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Ryan Coogler, Viola Davis remember Chadwick

Coogler remembered Chadwick as an "incredibly generous" person. “Even when he knew his days were limited, and his moments were numbered, he still gave to the art form. He still threw himself into the fire,” he said.

Davis said Chadwick's work “reminded us that we are less alone.”

“That was Chadwick, more than just an actor who you can observe on screen doing wonderful work,” she added

Boseman's brothers Kevin and Derrick Boseman, his Black Panther co-stars Michael B. Jordan and Letitia Wright, and Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob also attended the ceremony.

About Chadwick Boseman's career

Chadwick Boseman started his acting career in theatre and television before his entry into films. His role in 2013's 42 was the turning point of his career. Later, he played T'Challa/Black Panther in the MCU. After his character was introduced in Captain America: Civil War (2016), he got his own solo film, Black Panther, in 2018. He reprised the role in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).



