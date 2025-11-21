Chadwick Boseman Posthumously Honoured With A Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Actor Chadwick Boseman's shoes and portrait are displayed on his newly unveiled star during a posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Los Angeles. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

