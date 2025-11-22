Squid Game: America To Go On Floors In February 2026, David Fincher To Direct The New Show With Fresh Cast - Report

American Squid Game spin-off, which will reportedly be directed by David Fincher, will begin filming next year on February 26.

Squid Game: America
American Squid Game spin-off details Photo: X
  • The US adaptation of Squid Game is reportedly going on floors in February 2026.

  • Filmmaker David Fincher is set to make the English version of Squid Game.

  • The American Squid Game will reportedly be completely disconnected from the original show, with a new cast and crew.

Netflix's popular South Korean thriller show Squid Game is getting its English version, which will be a spin-off of the K-drama series. According to a Collider report, a new listing from the Film and Television Industry Alliance website stated that the new series will go on floors on February 26 next year. Filmmaker David Fincher is said to be directing the upcoming series, but he has not yet announced his association with the American Squid Game. Alongside Fincher, the original creator of the series, Hwang Dong Hyuk, will also be involved.

The cast of Squid Game: America hasn't been confirmed. However, it is confirmed that Cate Blanchett, who featured in the climax scene of the finale episode of Squid Game Season 3, will not be part of Squid Game: America.

About the American Squid Game

The American Squid Game will reportedly be completely disconnected from the plot of the original show and will have a fresh cast and crew.

If the filming begins next year, the show is expected to release sometime in 2028. There is a possibility that it might come out around Christmas.

Reports also claim that the script will be written by Dennis Kelly. The production is said to be planned in Los Angeles with locations across California. Dong Hyuk and Kim Ji Yeon, CEO of Pertsman Studio, will serve as the producers alongside Fincher, as per local media.

Earlier, at the red carpet premiere of Squid Game 3, on June 18, in New York City, Dong-hyuk teased the possibility of a spin-off.

He said, "I cannot just tell right now when and how it's going to happen. But there is a chance."

Squid Game Season 3 ending

Squid Game Season 3 premiered on Netflix on June 27, with more twisted, high-stakes games and darkest themes of survival and betrayal. The makers of the Korean series added a surprise element in the final scene by introducing Oscar–winning actor Cate Blanchett as the new recruiter for the brutal competition.

The last scene of Squid Game 3 showed Lee Byung-hun's Front Man in a car in Downtown Los Angeles, and when he stopped at a traffic signal, he heard the familiar sounds: the sound of two ddakji tiles hitting the ground, followed by the sharp slap across the face. 

Through his car window, Front Man saw Blanchett, in a black suit, playing ddakji with a tensed man in a shadowy alleyway. She was seen slapping the man hard on his face before he finally gave in. The scene ended with Blanchett making eye contact with Front Man.

