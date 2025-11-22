Squid Game: America To Go On Floors In February 2026, David Fincher To Direct The New Show With Fresh Cast - Report

Netflix's popular South Korean thriller show Squid Game is getting its English version, which will be a spin-off of the K-drama series. According to a Collider report, a new listing from the Film and Television Industry Alliance website stated that the new series will go on floors on February 26 next year. Filmmaker David Fincher is said to be directing the upcoming series, but he has not yet announced his association with the American Squid Game. Alongside Fincher, the original creator of the series, Hwang Dong Hyuk, will also be involved.