Alex Honnold Skyscraper Live: When And Where To Watch Taipei 101 Free Climb

Honnold will attempt to climb the 508-metre Taipei 101 without ropes or safety gear
The skyscraper’s repetitive design and sustained overhangs present a severe endurance test
Alex Honnold Skyscraper Live available live on Netflix on January 23, 2026
Legendary American climber Alex Honnold is preparing for the most audacious urban free solo climb of his career, as he attempts to scale Taipei 101 without ropes or safety equipment on January 23, 2026, in a feat that will be broadcast live worldwide on Netflix.
The two-hour live special, named “Alex Honnold Skyscraper Live”, represents a shift from Honnold’s previous projects, which have largely centred on natural rock formations.
Honnold is best known for his iconic ropeless ascent of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, widely regarded as one of the greatest achievements in climbing history.
At 508 metres (1,700 feet), Taipei 101 presents an entirely different challenge. Unlike rock faces, the skyscraper’s scale, uniform structure and relentless verticality demand sustained physical output over an extended period, pushing endurance as much as technical ability.
Honnold has described the climb as a long-standing personal ambition and the boldest urban free climb of his three-decade career. Netflix first teased the event in October after videos circulated on Taiwanese social media showing Honnold training on the building’s exterior, including near the observatory level and the tower’s spire.
Why Taipei 101 Is A Unique Test
Completed in 2004, Taipei 101 was once the tallest building in the world and remains the tallest structure in Taiwan, although it now ranks 11th globally. According to local reports, this will be the largest man-made structure Honnold has ever attempted to climb.
While Honnold has acknowledged that the route is technically less complex than many natural rock climbs, he has emphasised that it is far more physically punishing due to its sheer height and repetitive design.
The most demanding section involves what he calls the “bamboo boxes” – eight stacked architectural segments spanning 64 floors in the middle of the tower. Each segment features a 10 to 15-degree overhang, followed by a balcony every eight floors. Climbers must sustain intense effort for roughly 100 feet at a time before receiving brief relief.
The repeated sequence of overhangs is expected to severely test endurance, focus, and mental resilience, making the climb as much a psychological challenge as a physical one.
Alex Hannold Skyscraper Live: When And Where To Watch?
The Alex Hannold Skyscraper Live event will be live-streamed on Netflix globally on Tuesday, January 23, 2026. In India, the event will begin at 6:30 AM IST on January 24. The event will be exclusively shown live on Netflix in India and around the world, accessible with a subscription.