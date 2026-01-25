Alex Honnold’s Skyscraper Climb LIVE Updates: Clear Weather Today For Netflix’s Taipei 101 Climb

American rock climber Alex Honnold at Taipei 101, Taiwan. | Photo: X/Netflix

Alex Honnold’s Skyscraper LIVE Updates: Hello and welcome to our live updates as Netflix brings you one of the most daring climbs ever attempted, with Alex Honnold set to free solo Taiwan’s iconic Taipei 101 at 6:30 AM IST on January 25. The climb, postponed a day earlier due to rain, sees the legendary American attempt to scale the 101-storey, 1,667-foot skyscraper without ropes or safety gear, a first of its kind on live television. With the weather finally clearing and all eyes on both the skies and the climber, the 40-year-old free-solo pioneer, famous for conquering El Capitan in the Oscar-winning documentary Free Solo, now chases another jaw-dropping chapter in his extraordinary career. Stay tuned for live updates.

25 Jan 2026, 06:19:15 am IST Alex Honnold’s Skyscraper Climb LIVE Updates: Why Was The Event Cancelled Yesterday? Rain forced Netflix to delay Alex Honnold’s live climb of Taipei 101 by 24 hours. The three-stage route involved various risks, largely because the building lacked natural handholds. Unlike a typical rock face, the skyscraper’s surfaces were smooth, exposed, and difficult to grip.

25 Jan 2026, 06:10:52 am IST Alex Honnold’s Skyscraper Climb LIVE Updates: Weather Gods Have Listened UPDATE: Tonight's #SkyscraperLIVE event is CONFIRMED for 8 PM ET | 5 PM PT.



Tune in to watch Alex Honnold free solo Taipei 101 LIVE on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/cjED3QpTR1 — Netflix (@netflix) January 25, 2026