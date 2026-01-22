Alex Honnold's Skyscraper Live: When And Where To Watch Daring Free Solo Climb

Alex Honnold will attempt a free solo climb on Taiwan's iconic Taipei 101
The event will be streamed live on Netflix on January 23
He will attempt climbing the 101-storey building without any safety measures
Alex Honnold, known for his gutsy rock climbing adventures, is going to attempt one of the most daring feats. In his next escapade, the American rock climber will be climbing Taiwan's famous Taipei 101 on live television.
The 40-year-old professional rock climber has 30 years of experience doing daring climbs, but this is the first time he will be ascending a 101-storey massive skyscraper without any safety measures. OTT giant Netflix will air it live on Friday, January 23, in a special airing called SkyScraper Live.
Who Is Alex Honnold?
Born on August 17, 1985, in Sacramento, California, Alex Honnold is an American professional big-wall rock climber. He is famous worldwide for daring free solo, a dangerous niche of rock climbers, where people climb big rock walls which are often hundreds and thousands of feet high without any rope or safety harness. It can be quite dangerous as there is no room for error, and one fatal mistake could even end your life.
Honnold started getting recognition in the late 2000s when he used to free solo climb in Yosemite Valley, California, while living in a van. However, his popularity skyrocketed when he featured in an Oscar-winning documentary film that captured his successful free solo climb of the Yosemite National Park's El Capitan rock formation.
Honnold married Sanni MacCandles in 2020, and the couple is now parents of two daughters - June and Alice. The documentary 'Free Solo' gave us an inside view of the discussion between the couple about the level of risk that is acceptable for Honnold at this point in his career, where he has a responsibility to his wife and two daughters.
He has also undertaken philanthropic initiatives, such as supporting solar energy projects via his foundation Honnold Foundation, which he formed back in 2012
Alex Honnold's Skyscraper Live: Streaming Info
When and Where to watch Alex Honnold's Skyscraper Live
You can watch the enthralling free climb live on Netflix on January 23 at 8PM EST. In India, it will be streamed on January 24, 6:30 am IST.