Alex Honnold's Skyscraper Live: When And Where To Watch Daring Free Solo Climb

In his upcoming adventure, renowned solo free climber Alex Honnold will take on Taiwan's iconic Taipei 101, with the climb to set be streamed on Netflix as Skyscraper Live

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
Alex Honnolds Skyscraper Live
Alex Honnold will be be attempting a free solo climb of the Chinese Taipei on January 23 that will be aired on Netflix live. Photo: X/Alex Honnold
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Alex Honnold will attempt a free solo climb on Taiwan's iconic Taipei 101

  • The event will be streamed live on Netflix on January 23

  • He will attempt climbing the 101-storey building without any safety measures

Alex Honnold, known for his gutsy rock climbing adventures, is going to attempt one of the most daring feats. In his next escapade, the American rock climber will be climbing Taiwan's famous Taipei 101 on live television.

The 40-year-old professional rock climber has 30 years of experience doing daring climbs, but this is the first time he will be ascending a 101-storey massive skyscraper without any safety measures. OTT giant Netflix will air it live on Friday, January 23, in a special airing called SkyScraper Live.

Who Is Alex Honnold?

Born on August 17, 1985, in Sacramento, California, Alex Honnold is an American professional big-wall rock climber. He is famous worldwide for daring free solo, a dangerous niche of rock climbers, where people climb big rock walls which are often hundreds and thousands of feet high without any rope or safety harness. It can be quite dangerous as there is no room for error, and one fatal mistake could even end your life.

Honnold started getting recognition in the late 2000s when he used to free solo climb in Yosemite Valley, California, while living in a van. However, his popularity skyrocketed when he featured in an Oscar-winning documentary film that captured his successful free solo climb of the Yosemite National Park's El Capitan rock formation.

Related Content
Related Content

Honnold married Sanni MacCandles in 2020, and the couple is now parents of two daughters - June and Alice. The documentary 'Free Solo' gave us an inside view of the discussion between the couple about the level of risk that is acceptable for Honnold at this point in his career, where he has a responsibility to his wife and two daughters.

He has also undertaken philanthropic initiatives, such as supporting solar energy projects via his foundation Honnold Foundation, which he formed back in 2012

Alex Honnold's Skyscraper Live: Streaming Info

When and Where to watch Alex Honnold's Skyscraper Live

You can watch the enthralling free climb live on Netflix on January 23 at 8PM EST. In India, it will be streamed on January 24, 6:30 am IST.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 1: Ravindra Jadeja Falls Early As Shubman Gill's Punjab Gain Control

  2. Scotland To Replace Bangladesh If BCB Decline India World Cup Travel

  3. PAK Vs NZ, 1st T20I Toss Update: New Zealand Win The Toss, Opt To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

  4. India Vs New Zealand T20Is: Ishan Kishan To Bat At No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav Confirms

  5. DC Vs MI, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Steers Delhi Capitals To Much-Needed Seven-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: Wawrinka Fights Back After Losing Set 1

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Marie Bouzkova LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: Polish Legend Gears Up For Tricky Czech Challenge

  3. Australian Open Day 5 LIVE Scores: Djokovic, Sinner, Keys Headline Thursday Schedule At Melbourne Park

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Francesco Maestrelli, Australian Open 2nd Round Highlights: Serbian Star Downs Italian Counterpart

  5. Australian Open, Day 4: Alexander Zverev Secures Third Round Berth After Hard-Fought Win Against Muller

Badminton News

  1. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  2. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  3. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  4. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  5. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rajasthan Rain Alert: IMD Forecasts Scattered Showers in the West Districts

  2. Manipur Violence: Meitei Man Killed After Abduction In Churachandpur

  3. Delhi NCR Rain Alert: IMD Predicts Light Rain January 23 Amid Winter Chill

  4. EC Seeks Report from Bengal Chief Secretary On Illegal Additions To Voter Rolls

  5. Sanatana Dharma row: HC judgment 'wrong,' no place for judge's personal belief in ruling, says DMK

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  2. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  3. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  4. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  5. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

US News

  1. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  2. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  3. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

World News

  1. Over 300 Journalists Jailed Worldwide For Fifth Straight Year: CPJ

  2. Trump Presses for US Control of Greenland At Davos Forum

  3. Greenland Urges Residents To Prepare Amid Fears Of Possible US Military Action

  4. UK Defends Chagos Islands Deal After Trump Calls Handover ‘Act Of Great Stupidity’

  5. Sedition Case Against Ousted PM Hasina

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Gandhi Urges Congress District Chiefs To Take On ‘Corrupt’ Regime Fearlessly

  2. Trump’s DON-ROE Doctrine And A New Aggressive America

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 1: Ravindra Jadeja Falls Early As Shubman Gill's Punjab Gain Control

  4. Vishal Bhardwaj Addresses Rumoured Fallout With Shahid Kapoor: We've Formed A Bond Between Us Like Laxmikant-Pyarelal

  5. Australian Open Day 5 LIVE Scores: Djokovic, Sinner, Keys Headline Thursday Schedule At Melbourne Park

  6. Stan Wawrinka Vs Arthur Gea LIVE Score, Australian Open 2nd Round: Wawrinka Fights Back After Losing Set 1

  7. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  8. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code