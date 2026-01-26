How Much Alex Honnold Got Paid By Netflix For His Free Solo Climb of Taipei 101?

Alex Honnold achieved a monumental feat as he climbed up one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world without any safety equipment

Rock climber Alex Honnold, of the U.S., performs a free solo climb of the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, Taiwan. | Photo: AP/Chiang Ying-ying
American professional climber Alex Honnold pulled off a death-defying feat as he climbed one of the tallest sky-scrappers in the world on Sunday (January 25, 2026). Alex provided a worth-remembering moment for the fans when he stood atop the Taipei 101 building and waved to the spectators below with a smile on his face. Astonishingly, he pulled off the feat without any ropes or protective equipment.

The Taipei 101 tower was 508 metres high (1,667-foot) and it took him 90 minutes to climb it. He used the small L-shaped outcroppings as footholds on one corner of the Taipei 101 tower. The building has 101 floors was divided in eight segments. Alex used the balconies on the floors to rest up in the middle.

Alex Honnold's free solo climbing of Taipei 101 was broadcast live on Netflix with a 10-second delay. Originally, the event was scheduled on Saturday. But it was postponed due to rain. Honnold isn't the first climber to ascend Taipei 101, but he is the first to do so without a rope. He used his bare hands and a chalk bag to help with grip.

Currently 40-year-old Alex started climbing at a very young age and rose to prominence in his early 20s. He gained massive popularity when he became the first person to free climb El Capitan, a vertical rock formation at Yosemite National Park, in 2017. Since then, he has continued climbing and setting new records.

How Much Alex Honnold Got Paid By Netflix?

Despite the anticipations among their fans about the paycheck Alex is going to receive for his free solo climbing of Taipei 101, he has turned down the expectations himself. He called the paycheck as “embarrassing,” especially compared to what other professional athletes make.

"Actually, if you put it in the context of mainstream sports, it’s an embarrassingly small amount," he told the New York Times in an interview published January 23. "You know, Major League Baseball players get like $170 million contracts. Like, someone you haven’t even heard of and that nobody cares about."

While he didn’t share his exact compensation, he did earn "mid-six figures" from Netflix for climbing Taipei 101, according to the report.

Where Does Alex Honnold's Earnings Stand In Front of Other Sportspersons?

Alex Honnold's "mid-six figures" earnings barely stand a chance in front of recent earnings of professional boxers like Jake Paul. Paul earned approximately $93 million for his fight against Anthony Joshua. He earned around $40 million for his fight against Mike Tyson.

Combat sports are not the only example. Wimbledon offered a total prize pool of over $72 million in 2025. Top F1 drivers like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton's earnings reach over $75 million.

