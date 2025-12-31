Toxic: Yash Introduces Nayanthara As 'Ganga' In The Upcoming Action Thriller

After Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi, the makers of Toxic: Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups unveiled the first look poster of Nayanthara.
Nayanthara is playing Ganga in the actioner.
Toxic will hit the screens on March 19, 2026.
Yash's Toxic: Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, which is slated for theatrical release in March next year, has generated significant buzz and anticipation among audiences. The makers have been unveiling first-look posters of the leading heroines of Toxic, which have piqued audience interest ahead of the film's release.
A day ahead of the New Year, Yash introduced the third female star of the film. He unveiled the first look poster of Nayanthara as Ganga from Toxic.
Sharing the poster of Nayanthara on social media, Yash wrote, "Introducing Nayanthara as GANGA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups (sic)," with hashtags #TOXIC #TOXICTheMovie.
In the poster, the Lady Superstar can be seen wearing a black outfit with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. She completed her look with a pair of black boots. She made her strong presence felt while holding a gun and giving an intense look.
From the poster, we get a hint that Nayanthara will play a bold and strong character in the Yash starrer.
Recently, the makers introduced Kiara Advani as Nadia and Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth.
The film marks Yash’s return to the big screen after his blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 (2022).
About Toxic
Set against the backdrop of the drug mafia, the action thriller is produced by KVN Productions and is co-produced by Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.
National award-winner Rajeev Ravi is the cinematographer, while Ravi Basrur has composed the music. Hollywood action director JJ Perry has done the action choreography along with National award-winning action director Anbariv.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic has been shot simultaneously in English and Kannada and will also be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and more. It will lock horns with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar on March 19, 2026.