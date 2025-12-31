Toxic: Yash Introduces Nayanthara As 'Ganga' In The Upcoming Action Thriller

After Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi, the makers of Toxic: Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups unveiled the first look poster of Nayanthara.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nayanthara in Toxic
Nayanthara's first look poster from Toxic Photo: Instagram/Yash
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • After Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi, the makers of Toxic: Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups unveiled the first look poster of Nayanthara.

  • Nayanthara is playing Ganga in the actioner.

  • Toxic will hit the screens on March 19, 2026.

Yash's Toxic: Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, which is slated for theatrical release in March next year, has generated significant buzz and anticipation among audiences. The makers have been unveiling first-look posters of the leading heroines of Toxic, which have piqued audience interest ahead of the film's release.

A day ahead of the New Year, Yash introduced the third female star of the film. He unveiled the first look poster of Nayanthara as Ganga from Toxic.

Yash's new poster from Toxic - Instagram/Yash
Toxic New Poster: Yash Goes Shirtless As He Poses In Bathtub, Flaunting His Chiselled Body

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sharing the poster of Nayanthara on social media, Yash wrote, "Introducing Nayanthara as GANGA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups (sic)," with hashtags #TOXIC #TOXICTheMovie.

In the poster, the Lady Superstar can be seen wearing a black outfit with a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. She completed her look with a pair of black boots. She made her strong presence felt while holding a gun and giving an intense look.

From the poster, we get a hint that Nayanthara will play a bold and strong character in the Yash starrer.

Related Content
Related Content

Recently, the makers introduced Kiara Advani as Nadia and Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth.

The film marks Yash’s return to the big screen after his blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 (2022).

Yash unveils first-look poster of Kiara Advani from Toxic - Instagram/Yash
Yash Presents Kiara Advani As 'Nadia' In First-Look Poster Of Toxic

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Toxic

Set against the backdrop of the drug mafia, the action thriller is produced by KVN Productions and is co-produced by Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. 

National award-winner Rajeev Ravi is the cinematographer, while Ravi Basrur has composed the music. Hollywood action director JJ Perry has done the action choreography along with National award-winning action director Anbariv.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic has been shot simultaneously in English and Kannada and will also be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and more. It will lock horns with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar on March 19, 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 4 LIVE Updates: Sarfaraz Khan Scores Century For Mumbai; Prabhsimran Powers Punjab Win

  2. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  3. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  4. Assam Vs Uttar Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Aryan Juyal’s 150 Powers UP To 291/2

  5. Delhi Vs Odisha LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: ODI Beat DEL By 79 Runs After Bowling Them Out For 193

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  2. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: Biggest Voices Of Dissent From Journalists To Stand-Up Comedians

  3. Outlook 30th Anniversary Issue: Imagined Spaces As Resistance, Rememberance

  4. Tamil Nadu Teens Arrested for Attacking Migrant Worker With Machetes

  5. Goa Nightclub Fire: Victims Allege No Extinguishers

Entertainment News

  1. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  2. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  3. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  5. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. Russia, Ukraine Trade Accusations Over Alleged Drone Attack On Putin Residence

  3. Turkey Detains 110 Suspects In Islamic State After Deadly Clash

  4. Khaleda Zia: The End of a Political Legacy

  5. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar To Attend Khaleda Zia’s Funeral Ceremony

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Notes From An imaginary Notebook

  2. Leo Yearly Horoscope 2026: Career Challenges, Financial Balance, Love Growth & Health Awareness

  3. Mohanlal's Mother Passes Away: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi And Others Offer Heartfelt Condolences

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Bengal Cruise To 64/1 In 9.3 Overs To Seal Easy Win

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Locals Claim 8, Govt Confirms 3

  6. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  7. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  8. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller