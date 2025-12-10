Toxic New Poster: Yash Goes Shirtless As He Poses In Bathtub, Flaunting His Chiselled Body

Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar on March 19, 2026.
On Tuesday, Yash released a new poster and reaffirmed the release date.
The action drama is directed by Geetu Mohandas.
Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is set for release in March next year. The upcoming film has generated enough buzz ahead of its release. The new poster of Yash from Toxic has sent the internet into a meltdown. On Tuesday, the KGF star released yet another poster of himself, going shirtless.
Yash's new poster from Toxic
Sharing the new poster on his Instagram handle, Yash reaffirmed Toxic release date, i.e. March 19, 2026. "The Fairy Tale unfolds in 100 days #Toxic," he captioned the post.
In the poster, we see him sitting in a bathtub filled with blood as his back faces the camera. He can be seen flaunting his chiselled biceps, long hair and a tattoo.
Also, on the poster, it was written that Toxic is written by Yash along with Geetu Mohandas.
Toxic delay reports
Earlier, reports surfaced that Toxic was facing production delays and creative differences. Reports claimed that Yash wasn't impressed with certain portions of Toxic and even asked the director to re-shoot them, which led to speculations that the film might get delayed.
Later, KVN Productions dismissed the rumours and wrote on X, “140 days to go. His Untamed Presence, Is Your Existential Crisis. #ToxicTheMovie releases worldwide on 19-03-2026.”
About Toxic
Set against the backdrop of the drug mafia, the actioner is backed by KVN Productions and is co-produced by Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.
National award-winner Rajeev Ravi has done the cinematography, while the music is composed by Ravi Basrur. Hollywood action director JJ Perry has done the action choreography along with National award-winning action director Anbariv.
Toxic release date
Toxic has been shot simultaneously in English and Kannada and will also be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and more.
It will hit the screens on March 19, 2026, with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.