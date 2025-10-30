Yash Starrer Toxic To Skip March 2026 Release? Here's What Makers Have To Say

Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is one of the highly anticipated films of 2026. There have been speculations of Toxic's possible postponement. The makers have reacted to the rumours and reconfirmed that the film will have a global theatrical release as per the scheduled date, which is on March 19, 2026. Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is set against the backdrop of the drug mafia. The actioner is backed by KVN Productions and is co-produced by Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.