Yash Starrer Toxic To Skip March 2026 Release? Here's What Makers Have To Say

The makers of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups have confirmed that the Yash starrer will release as per the scheduled date, which is on March 19, 2026.

Yashs Toxic
Yash's Toxic not delayed, confirm makers Photo: X
  • Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will hit the screens in March next year

  • There were rumours that the film had been delayed

  • The makers dismissed the reports, affirming that the film will premiere worldwide on March 19, 2026, as per the plan

Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is one of the highly anticipated films of 2026. There have been speculations of Toxic's possible postponement. The makers have reacted to the rumours and reconfirmed that the film will have a global theatrical release as per the scheduled date, which is on March 19, 2026. Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is set against the backdrop of the drug mafia. The actioner is backed by KVN Productions and is co-produced by Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. 

A still of Yash from Toxic teaser - X
Toxic Teaser: Yash Exudes Charm As He Makes Dashing Entry

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Toxic delay reports

There were reports that the film is facing production delays and creative differences. Yash wasn't impressed with certain portions of Toxic and was asking the director to re-shoot them, which led to speculations that the film might get delayed.

KVN Productions, on Thursday, dismissed the rumours of a postponement with a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Reaffirming the scheduled release of Toxic, the production house wrote, “140 days to go. His Untamed Presence, Is Your Existential Crisis. #ToxicTheMovie releases worldwide on 19-03-2026.”

The action thriller was earlier scheduled to release on April 10, 2025.

As per reports, Toxic's promotions are expected to kick-start in January 2026. Post-production and visual effects work started in April. The last leg of filming is currently underway.

Toxic is written and shot simultaneously in both Kannada and English to target a larger audience.

Dubbed versions in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and additional languages will also be available.

Ramayana first glimpse out - Instagram
The Immortal Story Of Rama Vs Ravana: Ranbir Kapoor And Yash's First Glimpse From Ramayana Unveiled

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Apart from Toxic, Yash also has the magnum opus Ramayana, with Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. He is playing Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari's film. The first part of the epic drama will release on Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 on Diwali 2027.

