Thalapathy Vijay Stumbles And Falls After Being Mobbed At Chennai Airport On Return From Malaysia - Watch

Thalapathy Vijay stumbled at Chennai Airport as the crowd mobbed him after his return from the Jana Nayagan audio launch in Kuala Lumpur.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vijay
Actor Vijay mobbed by fans Photo: X/Actor Vijay Team
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Thalapathy Vijay stumbled at Chennai Airport as the crowd mobbed him after his return from the Jana Nayagan audio launch in Kuala Lumpur.

  • Security personnel lifted the actor-politician and helped him get inside his car.

  • At the event, Vijay officially confirmed that Jana Nayagan will be his final film before he ventures into full-time politics.

Following the grand audio launch of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan in Malaysia on December 27, actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay returned to Chennai on Sunday. At the event, Vijay officially confirmed that Jana Nayagan will be his swansong before he ventures into full-time politics.

On his arrival at the Chennai airport, Vijay was mobbed, due to which he stumbled and fell before trying to get to his car. This has irked Vijay's fans, questioning the security's mismanagement.

Vijay Jana Nayagan audio launch event details - X
Jana Nayagan Audio Launch Date, Time, Venue Details: When And Where To Watch Vijay’s Event Online

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Vijay mobbed at the airport

Several videos from the airport have surfaced on social media, showing Vijay stumbling and falling while attempting to get into his car. In a clip, the TVK chief was seen gheraoed by hundreds of fans outside the airport premises as they chanted ‘Thalapathy’ and tried to get closer to him. As the actor-politician was walking towards the exit area amidst tightened security, he was pushed, leading him to trip and fall.

Security personnel lifted Vijay and helped him get inside his car.

Related Content
Related Content

What Vijay said at Jana Nayagan's audio launch

The audio launch was held at Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on December 27, reportedly attended by nearly 1 lakh fans. It entered the Malaysian Book of Records for the largest audience at such an event.

At the event, Vijay said he decided to "give up cinema" to "stand up" for his fans who offered him everything, including a kottai (fort), reported PTI.

In Tamil Nadu, kottai means fort, which symbolises someone's bastion as well as Fort St George, a British-built fortress, that houses the state’s legislative Assembly, Secretariat and Chief Minister’s office since independence.

"When I entered the cinema, I thought I was building a small sand house here. But you all have built me a palace. Fans helped me build a fort… That’s why I’ve decided to stand for them. For the fans who gave up everything for me, I’m giving up cinema itself," he said.

Vijay in Jana Nayagan poster - Instagram
Vijay's Jana Nayagan Locks Release Date For Pongal 2026; Check Out First Look

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Jana Nayagan

Directed by H. Vinoth, the action thriller will be released in Tamil, alongside dubbed versions in Hindi (titled Jan Neta), Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Also starring Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Prakash Raj, Jana Nayagan will hit the theatres on January 9, 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For New Zealand ODIs: Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya Set To Be Rested - Report States Why

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Who Are In Race To Knockouts After Round 3? Check Points Table

  3. Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli To Play For Delhi In January 6 Game Against Railways

  4. Who Is Sonam Yeshey? Bhutan Spinner Becomes First Bowler To Get Eight-Wicket Haul In T20I

  5. The Ashes: ICC Rates MCG Pitch ‘Unsatisfactory’ After Bowler-Dominated Boxing Day Test

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Red Flags, Old Struggles: CPI Marks 100 Years in Mumbai

  2. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  3. Misogyny, Misrule, Murder: Inside the world of Khap Councils

  4. Centre Provides Y-Plus Security To West Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal Amid SIR Row

  5. Christmas Celebrations Marred By Vandalism And Attacks As PM Attends Festive Service

Entertainment News

  1. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  2. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  3. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  4. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  5. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  2. No Evidence Of Border Crossing, Say BSF And Meghalaya Police On Hadi Murder

  3. The Significance Of BNP Boss Tarique Rahman’s Return To Bangladesh

  4. Replug: Almost Real, But Not Quite

  5. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

Latest Stories

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. Taurus January 2026 Horoscope: Financial Stability, Career Shifts, Emotional Growth, And Health Awareness

  3. Delhi Air Quality Slips To Very Poor As AQI Hits 390, Orange Alert Issued

  4. Crystal Palace 0-1 Spurs, EPL 2025-26: Eagles Beaten At Home Through Archie Gray's First Senior Goal

  5. Gemini January 2026 Horoscope: Career Challenges, Financial Gains, Romantic Progress, And Health Caution

  6. AISPLB Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh

  7. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I: Who Won Yesterday’s IND-W Vs SL-W Match – Check Result

  8. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 24: Ranveer Singh's Film Beats Pathaan, Becomes 7th Highest-Grossing Indian Film