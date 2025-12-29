Thalapathy Vijay Stumbles And Falls After Being Mobbed At Chennai Airport On Return From Malaysia - Watch

Vijay mobbed at the airport

Several videos from the airport have surfaced on social media, showing Vijay stumbling and falling while attempting to get into his car. In a clip, the TVK chief was seen gheraoed by hundreds of fans outside the airport premises as they chanted ‘Thalapathy’ and tried to get closer to him. As the actor-politician was walking towards the exit area amidst tightened security, he was pushed, leading him to trip and fall.