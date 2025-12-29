Thalapathy Vijay Stumbles And Falls After Being Mobbed At Chennai Airport On Return From Malaysia - Watch

Thalapathy Vijay stumbled at Chennai Airport as the crowd mobbed him after his return from the Jana Nayagan audio launch in Kuala Lumpur.
At the event, Vijay officially confirmed that Jana Nayagan will be his final film before he ventures into full-time politics.
Following the grand audio launch of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan in Malaysia on December 27, actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay returned to Chennai on Sunday. At the event, Vijay officially confirmed that Jana Nayagan will be his swansong before he ventures into full-time politics.
On his arrival at the Chennai airport, Vijay was mobbed, due to which he stumbled and fell before trying to get to his car. This has irked Vijay's fans, questioning the security's mismanagement.
Vijay mobbed at the airport
Several videos from the airport have surfaced on social media, showing Vijay stumbling and falling while attempting to get into his car. In a clip, the TVK chief was seen gheraoed by hundreds of fans outside the airport premises as they chanted ‘Thalapathy’ and tried to get closer to him. As the actor-politician was walking towards the exit area amidst tightened security, he was pushed, leading him to trip and fall.
Security personnel lifted Vijay and helped him get inside his car.
What Vijay said at Jana Nayagan's audio launch
The audio launch was held at Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on December 27, reportedly attended by nearly 1 lakh fans. It entered the Malaysian Book of Records for the largest audience at such an event.
At the event, Vijay said he decided to "give up cinema" to "stand up" for his fans who offered him everything, including a kottai (fort), reported PTI.
In Tamil Nadu, kottai means fort, which symbolises someone's bastion as well as Fort St George, a British-built fortress, that houses the state’s legislative Assembly, Secretariat and Chief Minister’s office since independence.
"When I entered the cinema, I thought I was building a small sand house here. But you all have built me a palace. Fans helped me build a fort… That’s why I’ve decided to stand for them. For the fans who gave up everything for me, I’m giving up cinema itself," he said.
About Jana Nayagan
Directed by H. Vinoth, the action thriller will be released in Tamil, alongside dubbed versions in Hindi (titled Jan Neta), Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Also starring Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Prakash Raj, Jana Nayagan will hit the theatres on January 9, 2026.