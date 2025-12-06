Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Confirmed: Ranveer Singh's Film To Clash With Yash's Toxic

Dhurandhar 2 release date

Dhurandhar 2 will be released in theatres on March 19, 2026 and will clash with Yash’s Toxic and Hindi film Dhamaal 4. Toxic is a pan-India film of the KGF star. It is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2026. So, it would be interesting to see which film will perform better at the box office. Also, there will be a competition for screens as well.