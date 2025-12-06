Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Confirmed: Ranveer Singh's Film To Clash With Yash's Toxic

The makers confirmed Dhurandhar 2 release date in the post-credits scene.
It will hit the screens on March 19, 2026, and will lock horns with Yash's Toxic.
Dhurandhar had a strong opening of Rs 27 crore.
Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar arrived in cinemas on December 5, with an unacceptably long runtime of 214 minutes. Written and directed by URI: The Surgical Strike fame director (2019) Aditya Dhar, the spy drama also stars R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun in pivotal roles. The film has opened to mostly positive reviews and took a thunderous start at the box office. The second part of the film will be released in 2026. The makers confirmed the date of its sequel in the post-credits scene.
Dhurandhar 2 release date
Dhurandhar 2 will be released in theatres on March 19, 2026 and will clash with Yash’s Toxic and Hindi film Dhamaal 4. Toxic is a pan-India film of the KGF star. It is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2026. So, it would be interesting to see which film will perform better at the box office. Also, there will be a competition for screens as well.
Dhurandhar 2 box office
The film has performed much better than expected. In India, Ranveer Singh starrer took an opening at Rs 27 crore net, beating Simmba, which made Rs 20.72 crore on day 1 and Padmaavat, which collected Rs 24 on the first day of its release.
Dhurandhar was passed with an 'A' certificate by the CBFC. It is now the longest Bollywood film in 17 years, after Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar (2008).
Dhurandhar plot
The film’s synopsis on CBFC's website reads: “After the hijacking of IC-814 in 1999 and Parliament attack 2001, India’s Intelligence Bureau Chief - Ajay Sanyal devices an indomitable mission to intrude and rupture the terrorist network in Pakistan, by infiltrating the underworld mafia of Karachi. Meanwhile, a 20-year-old old boy from Punjab held captive for a revenge crime, is identified by Sanyal.”