Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sees Major Dip, Inches Closer To Rs 600 Crore In India

Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh starrer has become India’s highest-grossing film of 2025, dethroning the first and second blockbusters of the year—Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava on Day 17. Though on the third Monday, Dhurandhar witnessed its first major drop since its release, it continues its victory march. Next stop for Aditya Dhar's film is the Rs 600 crore club in India, and worldwide, it is eyeing to achieve the milestone of Rs 1000 crore.