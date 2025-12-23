Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Starrer Sees Major Dip, Inches Closer To Rs 600 Crore In India

Dhurandhar dethroned Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1, and has become the highest grosser of 2025.
On the third Monday, Dhurandhar witnessed its first major drop since its release.
Ranveer Singh's film is now inching closer to the Rs 600 crore club in India.
Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh starrer has become India’s highest-grossing film of 2025, dethroning the first and second blockbusters of the year—Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava on Day 17. Though on the third Monday, Dhurandhar witnessed its first major drop since its release, it continues its victory march. Next stop for Aditya Dhar's film is the Rs 600 crore club in India, and worldwide, it is eyeing to achieve the milestone of Rs 1000 crore.
Dhurandhar box office collection day 18 (India)
According to Sacnilk, on its 18th day, the film earned Rs 16.5 crore, a massive drop in its collection since its release. But the film’s overall earnings have been great. Dhurandhar has collected Rs 572.25 crore nett (Rs 686.50 crore gross) in India in three weeks.
The spy-actioner has also overshadowed James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash at the Indian box office. Also, no major Hindi releases have encouraged Dhurandhar's impressive trajectory.
Dhurandhar worldwide box office collection
Dhurandhar has already destroyed Kantara: Chapter 1 (Rs 852 crore) and Chhaava (Rs 807 crore), which means it is now the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. It is expected to surpass Animal (2023) and Secret Superstar's (2017) worldwide hauls (both above Rs 900 crore) to enter the list of top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time.
Alongside Ranveer, Dhurandhar has a star-studded ensemble cast, including Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun, among others, in pivotal roles.