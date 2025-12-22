Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 800 Crore Mark Worldwide; Dethrones Chhaava

Dhurandhar box office collection day 17 India and worldwide: Ranveer Singh's film has crossed Rs 800 crore globally and Rs 550 crore nett in India.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Dhurandhar box office collection Day 17
Dhurandhar box office collection India and worldwide Photo: Instagram/Jio Studios
  • Dhurandhar is inching closer to the Rs 600 crore mark in India.

  • Ranveer Singh starrer has already crossed the Rs 800 crore mark worldwide.

  • Aditya Dhar's film is just a few crores away from dethroning Kantara: The Legend – Chapter 1.

Dhurandhar box office collection: Aditya Dhar's spy actioner, starring Ranveer Singh, along with Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, is making the most at the box office due to no major releases. It has refused to slow down anytime soon, making a blockbuster collection in its third weekend. Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 550 crore nett in India and Rs 800 crore globally.

Dhurandhar box office collection Day 17

After a phenomenal Rs 253.25 crore in the second week, Dhurandhar's third week started on a positive note by earning Rs 22.5 crore on the third Friday (Day 15), and witnessed above 50% growth on Saturday (Day 16), collecting Rs 34.25 crore and increased on Sunday (Day 17), raking in Rs 38.50 crore, according to Sacnilk. The total box office collection of Ranveer's film stands at Rs 555.75 crore net (Rs 666.75 crore gross) in India.

According to trade experts, the film has earned close to $20 million overseas, including the domestic collections.

Dhurandhar has amassed Rs 845 crore worldwide after 17 days. With this, it has dethroned Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which had a lifetime collection of approximately Rs 807.91 crore. Aditya Dhar's film is now just a few crores away from surpassing Rishab Shetty's Kantara: The Legend – Chapter 1's lifetime haul.

On Sunday, Dhurandhar also surpassed the lifetime collections of Sunny Deol's blockbuster Gadar 2 (2024), which collected Rs 525 crore. It has even eclipsed Shah Rukh Khan's 2023 hit Pathaan (Rs 543 crore).

The actioner has entered the list of the top ten Indian films of all time based on domestic net collections. It has surpassed Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (2023) to claim the tenth spot. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film earned Rs 553 crore in India during its lifetime run.

