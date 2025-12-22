Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh's Film Crosses Rs 800 Crore Mark Worldwide; Dethrones Chhaava

Dhurandhar box office collection: Aditya Dhar's spy actioner, starring Ranveer Singh, along with Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, is making the most at the box office due to no major releases. It has refused to slow down anytime soon, making a blockbuster collection in its third weekend. Dhurandhar has crossed the Rs 550 crore nett in India and Rs 800 crore globally.