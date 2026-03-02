Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Attend Allu Sirish's Pre-Wedding Ceremony - Check Pics

Allu Arjun’s brother, actor Allu Sirish, is set to marry Nayanika Reddy on March 6. The pre-wedding festivities have already kicked off with the Pelli Koduku ceremony. Several friends and colleagues from the South film industry joined the Allu family for Allu Sirish’s Pelli Koduku ceremony. Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Charan, and others were in attendance. The pics and videos from the occasion have gone viral on social media.