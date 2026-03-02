Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Attend Allu Sirish's Pre-Wedding Ceremony - Check Pics

Actor Allu Sirish is set to tie the knot with Nayanika Reddy on March 6, 2026.
Allu Arjun’s brother, actor Allu Sirish, is set to marry Nayanika Reddy on March 6. The pre-wedding festivities have already kicked off with the Pelli Koduku ceremony. Several friends and colleagues from the South film industry joined the Allu family for Allu Sirish’s Pelli Koduku ceremony. Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Charan, and others were in attendance. The pics and videos from the occasion have gone viral on social media.
Allu Sirish's Pelli Koduku ceremony
Taking to his Instagram handle, Allu Sirish shared a video of heartfelt moments from the pre-wedding ceremony. The ceremony started with the mangala snanam, the sacred bath where the groom-to-be is blessed with a paste of turmeric and sandalwood. For the ritual, Allu Sirish was in a cream kurta-pyjama with nehru jacket, while Allu Arjun donned a red kurta-pyjama. His wife Sneha Reddy wore an orange saree.
Pelli Koduku is a pre-wedding ritual in Andhra weddings. It marks the beginning of the wedding festivities.
Rashmika-Vijay and other celebs at Allu Sirish's pre-wedding ceremony
Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur, were also part of the ritual. They posed for pictures with everyone. In one pic, Vijay was seen hugging Allu Arjun. In another picture, Vijay and Rashmika posed with Sirish, Arjun and Sneha.
Another picture showed producer Allu Aravind hugging Rashmika.
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela also turned up for the pre-wedding festivity.
The Allu family will be hosting a special pre-wedding gathering for members of the Telugu film industry on March 2, 2026. It will be held at Allu Studios in Hyderabad.
Before attending Allu Sirish's pre-wedding festivities, Rashmika and Vijay visited the Tirupati Tirumala temple to seek blessings and distributed sweets.