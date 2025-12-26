Goodbye June Review | A Warm Yet Familiar Family Drama Navigating Grief Amidst Festivity

Most of the film takes place inside the hospital, as June spends her last few days battling cancer. Winslet proves particularly attentive to the rhythms of medical spaces. Conversations are disrupted by awkward bathroom trips, morphine switches and the low-grade hostility of a shared television. Even if the film sprinkles in moments of relief and celebration, they always lean against an ever-present melancholy and the film recognises that duality quite well. There are no last-minute reversals here and the film understands that the best anyone can hope for is a dignified end to a loved one’s life. Even then, readiness remains out of reach when it finally happens. The film is admirably sturdy, even if it is familiar in its preoccupation with grief and mortality, for it is elevated by a cast that really brings the best out of each other.