Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Film Becomes Biggest Opener Of His Career; Beats Saiyaara

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh starrer has crossed the Rs 25 crore mark on the day of the release.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Dhurandhar box office collection day 1
Dhurandhar takes a strong start on day 1 Photo: X
  • Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, took a strong opening.

  • Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the film crossed the Rs 25 crore mark on day 1

  • It has overtaken Saiyaara's opening day collection.

Dhurandhar box office collection: Ranveer Singh starrer spy saga, directed by Aditya Dhar, was released in theatres on December 5, and created a storm at the box office. Released with massive hype, the film has emerged victorious on Day 1. It has collected more than it was predicted and has beaten Saiyaara's first-day collection. Also, Dhurandhar has become the biggest opener of Singh's career.

A still from Dhurandhar (2025) - YouTube
Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Dhurandhar box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 27 crore net in India. It has easily overtaken Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara's opening day earnings (Rs 21.50 crore).

Dhurandhar has also beaten Ranveer's previous successful films like Padmaavat, which had opened at Rs 24 crore, and Simmba collected Rs 20.72 crore on the opening day.

However, according to makers, the film has minted Rs 28.60 crore net at the domestic market.

The film had an occupancy rate of 33.81% on Friday. Morning shows recorded 15.49% footfall and improved during the afternoon shows to 28.24% occupancy, further improving to 35.59% during the evening shows, and reaching a maximum of 55.90% during the night shows.

In terms of city-wise performance, Jaipur and Delhi-NCR led the occupancy chart with 40.75% and 40.25%. Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru recorded 34.75%, 35.75% and 35.50% occupancy, respectively. The movie also performed well in Lucknow with an occupancy rate of 40%.

Written and directed by Dhar, the film also stars R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi in significant roles.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar hailed by netizens - X
Dhurandhar X Review: Did Ranveer Singh Starrer Impress Audience? Read These 10 Tweets To Know

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

An excerpt from Outlook India's review of Dhurandhar reads: "Dhurandhar examines how men navigate power, anger, and possession, often measured through the sheer volume of violence they inflict. The carnage unfolds with calculated precision, yet it is the remarkable performances by Singh, Bedi, Dutt, Khanna, and Rampal that anchor the film, giving its sprawling narrative a steady, compelling gravity."

