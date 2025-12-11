Hrithik Roshan Praises Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, But 'Disagrees With The Politics'

Actor Hrithik Roshan reviewed Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar after watching it.
Hrithik Roshan was all praise for the storytelling and performances in Dhurandhar, but he disagreed with the film’s political undertones.
Celebs like Akshay Kumar, Vivek Agnihotri and Ranvir Shorey, among others, have raved about the film.
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has been receiving highly polarising reviews from both critics and audiences, with many praising the high-voltage action and patriotic themes, while some labelling it as a propaganda film. Celebs like Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri, Ranvir Shorey, and others have heaped praises on the film, but Hrithik Roshan expressed disagreement with its political undertones. However, he loved the powerful storytelling and the performances.
Hrithik Roshan reviews Dhurandhar
On Wednesday, taking to his Instagram Stories, Hrithik shared his views on Dhurandhar.
He wrote, “I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema (sic)”.
“I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing (sic)”, added the 51-year-old actor.
On Thursday, Hrithik shared yet another post on X (formerly Twitter) where he wrote, "Still can't get DHURANDHAR out of my mind" and called Aditya Dhar an "incredible maker." Heaping praise on Ranveer Singh, he wrote, "the silent to the fierce, what a journey and so damn consistent." He wrote that Akshaye Khanna has always been his favourite. "@ActorMadhavan bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!! But man @rakeshbedi what you did was phenomenal.. what an ACT, brilliant !! A huge big round of applause for everyone especially the makeup and prosthetics dept! I can't wait for part 2 !!!," the War 2 star wrote further.
Written, directed and produced by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar hit the screens on December 5. It is currently running successfully in theatres.