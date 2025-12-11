Hrithik Roshan Praises Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, But 'Disagrees With The Politics'

On Thursday, Hrithik shared yet another post on X (formerly Twitter) where he wrote, "Still can't get DHURANDHAR out of my mind" and called Aditya Dhar an "incredible maker." Heaping praise on Ranveer Singh, he wrote, "the silent to the fierce, what a journey and so damn consistent." He wrote that Akshaye Khanna has always been his favourite. "@ActorMadhavan bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!! But man @rakeshbedi what you did was phenomenal.. what an ACT, brilliant !! A huge big round of applause for everyone especially the makeup and prosthetics dept! I can't wait for part 2 !!!," the War 2 star wrote further.