Dhurandhar X Review: Did Ranveer Singh Starrer Impress Audience? Read These 10 Tweets To Know

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, headlined by Ranveer Singh, arrived in theatres on Friday, December 5. The film marks Singh's comeback to the big screen after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023). The film is crucial for Singh's career as it could undo the damage done to his filmography by his previous releases: 83 (2021), Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022). The early reviews of Dhurandhar suggest that the film has lived up to the expectations of the audience. Let's have a look at what netizens said after watching the first day first show of Ranveer Singh starrer.