Dhurandhar X Review: Did Ranveer Singh Starrer Impress Audience? Read These 10 Tweets To Know

Dhurandhar X review: Here's how netizens have reacted to Ranveer Singh starrer spy drama.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Dhurandhar X review
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar hailed by netizens Photo: X
  • Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar hit the theatres on December 5.

  • Aditya Dhar-directorial opened to mostly positive reviews from netizens.

  • The spy thriller also stars R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, headlined by Ranveer Singh, arrived in theatres on Friday, December 5. The film marks Singh's comeback to the big screen after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023). The film is crucial for Singh's career as it could undo the damage done to his filmography by his previous releases: 83 (2021), Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022). The early reviews of Dhurandhar suggest that the film has lived up to the expectations of the audience. Let's have a look at what netizens said after watching the first day first show of Ranveer Singh starrer.

Dhurandhar X review

Along with Ranveer, Dhurandhar has a stellar ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt. The high-adrenaline patriotic action drama, reportedly inspired by real-life incidents, has been praised for its grand scale, high-octane action sequences, visuals and background score. Everyone has been praised for their power-packed performances, but netizens feel Ranveer Singh has stolen the show by delivering one of his most intense and electrifying performances.

One user called the film a "full-on cinematic blast," while another called it "raw, unapologetic and probably one of the most intricately made spy films in India, showing how the machinery of espionage actually functions."

A still of Ranveer Singh from Dhurandhar - YouTube
Dhurandhar: A Crucial Film For Ranveer Singh To Keep His Stardom Intact; Here's How Much It Is Likely To Earn On Day 1

BY Garima Das

Have a look at netizens reactions to Dhurandhar here.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) cleared the film with an 'A' certificate after a few cuts and changes. It has a runtime of 214.1 minutes (3 hours 34 minutes 1 second), making it the longest Bollywood film in 17 years. Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar (2008) was 3 hours and 33 minutes long.

CBFC clears Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar with A certificate - YouTube
Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh Starrer Cleared With A Certificate By CBFC - Know About Runtime, Cuts And Changes

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Dhurandhar box office prediction

Dhurandhar is expected to take a strong opening at the box office. Girish Wankhede, movie trade and PR expert, has predicted the film could open in the range of Rs 20-22 crore, and is likely to collect not less than Rs 75-80 crore over the weekend.

It has been backed by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of B62 Studios and Jio Studios.

