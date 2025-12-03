Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh Starrer Cleared With A Certificate By CBFC - Know About Runtime, Cuts And Changes

Dhurandhar received a green signal from CBFC with an 'A' certificate.
The censor board granted approval for its release on December 5.
Headlined by Ranveer Singh, the film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar.
Aditya Dhar's upcoming film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an 'A' certificate. The film will be released in theatres on the scheduled date, December 5. The runtime, synopsis, and other details of Dhurandhar are revealed on CBFC's website. There are also a few cuts and changes made in the film before the certification.
Dhurandhar certification and runtime
According to the CBFC , Dhurandhar has received an 'A' certificate on December 2. It has a runtime of 214.1 minutes (3 hours 34 minutes 1 second). It has now become the longest Bollywood film in 17 years. Ashutosh Gowariker's Jodhaa Akbar, which released in 2008, was 3 hours and 33 minutes long.
Dhurandhar synopsis
The film’s synopsis on the website reads: “After the hijacking of IC-814 in 1999 and Parliament attack 2001, India’s Intelligence Bureau Chief - Ajay Sanyal devices an indomitable mission to intrude and rupture the terrorist network in Pakistan, by infiltrating the underworld mafia of Karachi. Meanwhile a 20 year old boy from Punjab held captive for a revenge crime, is identified by Sanyal.”
Cuts and changes in Dhurandhar
Ahead of granting a certificate to Dhurandhar, the censor board reportedly asked for some cuts and modifications to the film. According to Bollywood Hungama, the makers were asked to add a voiceover for the Hindi disclaimer. Anti-drug and smoking disclaimers were added in some scenes. Additional music and scenes were also added to the end credits, which increased the duration of the film.
Visuals of violence were removed and replaced with other shots at the beginning of the film. The board also asked the makers to lessen violent visuals in the second half of the film and mute a cuss word. The name of a minister's character has also been changed.
Case against Dhurandhar and what CBFC said
Recently, the film faced a legal hurdle after the parents of late Major Mohit Sharma moved the Delhi High Court, seeking a stay on the release of Dhurandhar. They alleged that the story resembled their son's life and even claimed that the makers didn't take permission from the family or the Indian Army. However, Aditya Dhar dismissed the claims on X, clarifying that the film was fictional.
The HC directed the CBFC to consider the allegations raised by Sharma's parents. Later, CBFC stated that the film is "a work of fiction" and has "no direct or indirect resemblance" to Major Sharma's life. The board also ruled that Dhurandhar did not need to be reviewed by the Army.
Alongside Ranveer, the spy drama also stars R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Akshaye Khanna in key roles.