Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh Starrer Cleared With A Certificate By CBFC - Know About Runtime, Cuts And Changes

Aditya Dhar's upcoming film Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an 'A' certificate. The film will be released in theatres on the scheduled date, December 5. The runtime, synopsis, and other details of Dhurandhar are revealed on CBFC's website. There are also a few cuts and changes made in the film before the certification.