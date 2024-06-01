  1. HOME
Name: Mohit Sharma

Date of Birth: 18 September 1988, Ballabhgarh, Haryana
Spouse: Shweta

Mohit Sharma is a right-handed batsman and right-arm medium bowler for the Indian cricket team. He is known for bowling back of the hand slower ball. He made his international debut in 2013 and has played for various teams including India, Haryana, Delhi, India A, Chennai Super Kings, North Zone, Indians, Punjab Kings, India Blue, Delhi Capitals, and Gujarat Titans.

He learned bowling at the Faridabad Academy run by former India wicketkeeper Vijay Yadav and made his domestic cricket debut for Haryana in the 2006-2007 season.

In 2008, he almost quit cricket after a back injury but was persuaded by Yadav to stay and recover at the academy's hostel. Mohit was consistent in age-group camps organized by the Haryana Cricket Association and remained in the fringes for selection.

Mohit Sharma, the right-arm medium-fast bowler made his first-class debut for Haryana in 2011 but he rose to prominence in 2012-13 Ranji Trophy season. Following his work with pace bowling coach Ian Pont, he picked up 37 wickets in 8 matches, ending up as the fifth-highest wicket-taker. It was this performance that led to him being signed by Chennai for the sixth edition of the Indian T20 League.

Bowling coach Andy Bichel shortlisted him after a daylong bowling camp in Chennai in January. He continued the momentum in the Indian T20 League in the year 2013 where he picked up 20 wickets for the Chennai Super Kings. The following year, he earned him the prestigious Purple Cap as the highest wicket-taker in IPL 2014, with 23 wickets to his name. His ability to bowl consistently in the channel around off stump stood out more than anything else. That allowed him to be one of the best Powerplay bowlers in the tournament. He was resigned by Chennai in the 7th season. Mohit gives the credit of his success to Dhoni, who he believes has played a huge role in his development as a player. He also acknowledges the role of Andy Bichel, who’s also CSK’s bowling coach, in his growth.

Sharma's performances in the IPL caught the attention of the national selectors, leading to his maiden call-up to the Indian team for the 2013 ODI series against Zimbabwe. He took his first wicket in his fourth over dismissing Zimbabwe opening batsman Sikandar Raza. Sharma bowled 2/26 in 10 overs and became the second Indian after Sandeep Patil to be adjudged man of the match on ODI debut.

Mohit became the last bowler to claim Tendulkar’s wicket in domestic First-Class cricket when he took his wicket for five during his last First-Class match at Lahli in October 2013. Mohit also scored his highest First-Class score as yet, 49, in the same match.

When Ishant Sharma was ruled out with an injury just before the World Cup 2015 to be played in Australia and New Zealand, the opportunity was given to Mohit Sharma. He ended up playing in all eight matches, taking 13 wickets at 24.15. He played a crucial role in the Indian bowling unit’s dream run of picking all 70 wickets in the first seven games. Not just that, he was also responsible for the AB de Villiers’ run-out when India beat South Africa in what was seen by many as a huge upset.

Sharma made his T20I debut for India during the 2014 ICC World Twenty20 tournament in Bangladesh. His debut match was against Australia. He took one wicket when he bowled out Australian all-rounder Shane Watson.

A two-year ban (starting July 2015) for CSK saw Sharma moving to Kings Xi Punjab where he could not find his rhythm well enough. Although he did not perform terribly, he could not reach his once-achieved level either in the Punjab team.

This was followed by his release from the KXIP franchise and CSK bought him back for the IPL 2019. However, the franchise could not fit him in the scheme of things and released him again before the IPL 2020. After three seasons with Kings XI Punjab, Mohit Sharma represented both Chennai and Delhi franchises before finding a new home with the Gujarat team in 2023.

Mohit, after undergoing a back surgery was adamant of making a comeback. He sought advice from his seniors and coach and former Indian cricketer Vijay Yadav who even told him that he had the option of leaving cricket and looking for something else if he wanted to, but Mohit had his plans.

Mohit didn’t have an IPL contract for two years (2021 and 2022). He wanted to start a fresh. Mohit was roped in as a net bowler by Gujarat Titans in 2022 and bowled under the instructions and tutelage of Ashish Nehra.

Once bought for whooping Rs. 6.6 crore in the IPL 2016, auction by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Mohit worked alongside young net bowlers and had to bowl to young and experienced batters at Gujarat Titans.

He drafted into the playing squad after impressing head coach Ashish Nehra, who himself was a pacer. Mohit did not play the first three matches for the defending champions in the IPL 2023 season but when opportunity knocked on his door he made it count by playing his first match of IPL 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali, against Punjab Kings. Mohit claimed two wickets conceding just 18 runs in 4 overs. He was awarded the man of the match award in his maiden IPL 2023 outing.

Against the Lucknow Super Giants, Mohit with 12 runs needed in the last over Hardik Pandya through the ball to Mohit and the man from Haryana accepted the challenge.

After conceding two runs of the first delivery, Mohit dismissed KL Rahul (68) and Marcus Stonis (duck) off successful delivery to hand Gujarat Titans a thrilling seven-run win. He was awarded the player of the match award again.

In IPL 2024, Mohit Sharma has played 9 matches and took 10 wickets so far with an average of 32.10.

In all IPL seasons, he took a combined total of 129 wickets while playing 109 matches.

