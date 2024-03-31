IPL 2024: Home Dominance Continues As GT Beat SRH By 7 Wickets In Ahmedabad

Outlook Sports Desk

Good Start By SRH Openers

Sunrisers Hyderabad started on a high note with the openers Mayank Agarwal and Travis Head taking charge.

AP Photo

Economical Bowling From Afghan Trio

Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad bowled economical spells and took one wicket each.

AP Photo

Ageing Like Fine Wine!

Mohit Sharma bowled in death overs and took three wickets by conceding just 25 runs in his four-over spell.

AP Photo

Stable Start From GT

Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Shah provided a stable start.

AP Photo

Highest Score For GT!

Sai Sudharsan's 45 runs off 36 balls including four 4s and one six was the highest score from Gujarat Titans.

AP Photo

Winning Runs!

David Miller hit the winning six off Jaydev Unadkat's first delivery of the last over when one run was needed in six balls.

AP Photo

GT Won By 7 Wickets!

Gujarat Titans dominated the match from the start and finally won by seven wickets.

AP Photo