Outlook Sports Desk
Sunrisers Hyderabad started on a high note with the openers Mayank Agarwal and Travis Head taking charge.
Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad bowled economical spells and took one wicket each.
Mohit Sharma bowled in death overs and took three wickets by conceding just 25 runs in his four-over spell.
Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Shah provided a stable start.
Sai Sudharsan's 45 runs off 36 balls including four 4s and one six was the highest score from Gujarat Titans.
David Miller hit the winning six off Jaydev Unadkat's first delivery of the last over when one run was needed in six balls.
Gujarat Titans dominated the match from the start and finally won by seven wickets.