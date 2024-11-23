IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Full List Of India Internationals In Uncapped Category

All is in readiness for the start of the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction. The two-day event will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia over Sunday (November 24, 2024) and Monday, and define the 10 IPL franchises' squad composition for the next three years. (Streaming Guide | More Cricket News)
In the run-up to the mega auction, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced an updated 'uncapped players’ rule, which meant that a number of senior Indian cricketers who have represented the nation will also be slotted in the ‘uncapped category’.
As per the rule announced before the IPL 2025 retentions, the BCCI stated that any player who has not got a BCCI annual contract in the last five years or represented the country in this period will be considered as an uncapped player for the upcoming 2025 season.
Thanks to this rule, Chennai Super Kings were able to retain their talismanic former skipper MS Dhoni. The five-time champions could retain Dhoni for just INR 4 crore by the retention deadline of October 31.
As for the auction, a total of 574 players are listed to participate, though not all will go under the hammer and many will go through the accelerated auction process. The overall list includes 366 Indian and 208 overseas players. The 10 franchises will have 204 slots to fill, including 70 reserved for international players.
With that, let's take a look at the full list of the India internationals, who have been slotted in the uncapped players' category owing to the updated rule:
|Auction List No.
|Player
|Category
|Base Price
|Last International Year
|48
|Karun Nair
|Batter
|INR 30 lakh
|2017
|58
|Vijay Shankar
|All-rounder
|INR 30 lakh
|2019
|72
|Mohit Sharma
|Bowler
|INR 50 lakh
|2015
|79
|Mayank Markande
|Bowler
|INR 30 lakh
|2019
|77
|Piyush Chawla
|Bowler
|INR 50 lakh
|2012
|81
|Karn Sharma
|Bowler
|INR 50 lakh
|2014
|202
|Rishi Dhawan
|All-rounder
|INR 30 lakh
|2016
The 10 IPL teams have retained 46 players, including 10 foreigners. Thus, a maximum of 134 Indian and 70 overseas slots are up for grabs at the auction. The IPL 2025 mega auction will begin on Sunday at 3pm IST.