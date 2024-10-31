CSK IPL 2025 Retentions: MS Dhoni Retained As Uncapped; Ruturaj, Jadeja Get Rs 18cr Each

Chennai Super Kings have retained five players ahead of the mega auction for the Indian Premier League 2025 with their long-time former captain MS Dhoni being signed for just Rs 4 crore as an uncapped player. (More Cricket News)
Five-time IPL champions CSK retained their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and their top all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for Rs 18 crore each. Shivam Dube was retained at Rs 12 crore while young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana was re-signed for Rs 13 crore. The Super Kings decided not to keep any uncapped player.
CSK list of retained players
Ruturaj Gaikwad 18cr
Ravindra Jadeja 18cr
Shivam Dube 12cr
Matheesha Pathirana 13cr
MS Dhoni 4cr
IPL 2025 mega auction purse remaining for CSK: Rs 55 crore
IPL 2025 mega auction RTMs remaining for CSK: 1
The 43-year-old Dhoni was retained as an uncapped player because of the return of a previously discarded rule. According to the rule, Indian capped players who have not featured in any match for the national side in the last five years or have not attained a BCCI central contract in the same period can be categorised as uncapped players.
CSK list of released players
Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Richard Gleeson, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Devon Conway