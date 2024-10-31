Cricket

CSK IPL 2025 Retentions: MS Dhoni Retained As Uncapped; Ruturaj, Jadeja Get Rs 18cr Each

Shivam Dube was retained at Rs 12 crore while young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana was re-signed for Rs 13 crore

MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad
MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Super Kings during match 46 of IPL 2024.
Chennai Super Kings have retained five players ahead of the mega auction for the Indian Premier League 2025 with their long-time former captain MS Dhoni being signed for just Rs 4 crore as an uncapped player. (More Cricket News)

Five-time IPL champions CSK retained their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and their top all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for Rs 18 crore each. Shivam Dube was retained at Rs 12 crore while young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana was re-signed for Rs 13 crore. The Super Kings decided not to keep any uncapped player.

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni hits a boundary during their Indian Premier League 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on April 19. - AP
CSK list of retained players

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad 18cr

  • Ravindra Jadeja 18cr

  • Shivam Dube 12cr

  • Matheesha Pathirana 13cr

  • MS Dhoni 4cr

IPL 2025 mega auction purse remaining for CSK: Rs 55 crore

IPL 2025 mega auction RTMs remaining for CSK: 1



The 43-year-old Dhoni was retained as an uncapped player because of the return of a previously discarded rule. According to the rule, Indian capped players who have not featured in any match for the national side in the last five years or have not attained a BCCI central contract in the same period can be categorised as uncapped players.

CSK list of released players

Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Richard Gleeson, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Devon Conway

