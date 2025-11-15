IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Retained And Released Players List

CSK retain Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube and others as core
Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran traded out; Sanju Samson traded in
CSK enter mini-auction with ₹43.4 crore and 9 vacant slots
Chennai Super Kings (CSK), one of the most successful franchises in IPL history, is heading into the 2026 mini-auction with a clear mission: rebuild after a disappointing 2025 season. The Yellow Army, known for its consistency and leadership under MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad, has retained a core group while freeing up significant purse to make key additions.
With ₹43.4 crore still available to spend, CSK is balancing experience with youth as they look to climb back up the standings. At the heart of CSK’s strategy is continuity. They have held on to captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, iconic leader MS Dhoni, and power-hitter Shivam Dube, along with promising young talent like Dewald Brevis, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, and Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad.
Strategic Core Retained Ahead of IPL 2026
CSK’s retained list reads like a balanced blueprint for the future. Gaikwad, retained at a reported ₹18 crore, gives the team a reliable top-order anchor. Dhoni, invaluable as a mentor and finisher, remains on board for ₹4 crore.
The inclusion of Sanju Samson, traded in for ₹18 crore, signals a possible transition in leadership, though Dhoni’s influence remains strong. The bowling and all-round depth come from names like Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, and Anshul Kamboj, ensuring CSK has variety in both pace and spin.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Released Players
CSK has made some bold decisions on the other side of the ledger, letting go of several big names. Ravindra Jadeja, a long-serving legend, has been traded to Rajasthan Royals, marking the end of a storied CSK chapter.
Other notable releases include Matheesha Pathirana, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Sam Curran, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Shaikh Rasheed, Andre Siddarth, and Kamlesh Nagarkoti. These moves underscore CSK’s willingness to phase out underperformers and refresh their squad for a more dynamic future.
Check Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Retained Players
16 players retained | 4 overseas | Total spent: ₹81.60 | Cap remaining: ₹43.40
Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, *Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, *Nathan Ellis, *Noor Ahmad, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sanju Samson (T), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, *Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel.