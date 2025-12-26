Angola 1-1 Zimbabwe Highlights, AFCON 2025: Points Shared In Intense Marrakech Battle

Angola vs Zimbabwe Live Score, AFCON 2025: Match Details
Location: Marrakech, Morocco
Stadium: Stade de Marrakech
Date: Friday, December 26
Kick-off Time: 6:00 p.m. IST
Angola vs Zimbabwe Live Score, AFCON 2025: Starting XIs
Angola vs Zimbabwe Live Score, AFCON 2025: H2H
Total matches: 19
Angola won: 8
Zimbabwe won: 8
Draws: 3
Angola Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, AFCON 2025: Kick-Off!
The national anthems and pre-match rituals are out of the way. Play gets underway in Marrakech. Angola kicking from right to left and Zimbabwe the other way in the first half. Remember that this is the first-ever AFCON finals meeting between the two teams.
Angola Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, AFCON 2025: ANG 1-0 ZIM
Gelson Dala puts Angola ahead in the 24th minute! The midfielder produces a powerful shot past the Zimbabwe goalie towards the near post and the Palancas Negras are up and running.
Angola Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, AFCON 2025: ANG 1-0 ZIM
Six minutes added to the first half as stoppage time. Zimbabwe are striving hard for an equaliser, but Angola keeping them at bay so far.
Angola Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, AFCON 2025: Half-Time Update
Game on! Zimbabwe find the equaliser they were seeking at the stroke of half-time. Knowledge Musona taps it past the Angola custodian from close range in the sixth minute of added time, and the first-half whistle is blown soon after. The late strike has spiced up the match. Let's see what follows.
Angola Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, AFCON 2025: ANG 1-1 ZIM
The players return from the lemon break and the second half gets underway. Angola now kicking from left to right and Zimbabwe in the other direction. The Palancas Negras come close to netting early after kick-off, but the Zimbabwe goalkeeper does well to ward off the threat.
Angola Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, AFCON 2025: Later Tonight..
In the second AFCON match of the evening, Egypt face South Africa at the Grand Stade d’Agadir. Both sides arrive with momentum, having secured victories in their opening Group B matches, and a second win would place either firmly on the path toward the knockout rounds.
Angola Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, AFCON 2025: ANG 1-1 ZIM
Five-odd minutes of regulation time remains in the game. Angola earn a free kick in a promising position but nothing comes off it. Even if this game ends in a draw, it wouldn't be a dull one, by any means. It has been a very intense and physical second half already, with more to come.
Angola Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, AFCON 2025: Full-Time Update
The referee blows the final whistle after four minutes of injury time, and the scoreline stays at 1-1. The draw means Angola and Zimbabwe earn a point apiece, which would not be enough for either side to advance from Group B.