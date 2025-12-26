Angola 1-1 Zimbabwe Highlights, AFCON 2025: Points Shared In Intense Marrakech Battle

The draw means Angola and Zimbabwe earn a point apiece, which would not be enough for either side to advance from Group B in AFCON 2025. Photo: X/CAF Media

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 Group B match Angola and the Zimbabwe national football team ended in a 1-1 draw at the Stade de Marrakech on Friday (December 26). Gelson Dala put Angola ahead in the 24th minute, before Knowledge Musona equalised at the stroke of half-time. The stalemate meant Angola and Zimbabwe earned a point each, which would not be enough for either side to advance from Group B, that also features Egypt and South Africa. Catch the highlights and key updates from the ANG vs ZIM, AFCON 2025 clash, as it happened. LIVE UPDATES 26 Dec 2025, 05:18:01 pm IST Angola vs Zimbabwe Live Score, AFCON 2025: Match Details Location: Marrakech, Morocco

Stadium: Stade de Marrakech

Date: Friday, December 26

Angola vs Zimbabwe Live Score, AFCON 2025: Starting XIs