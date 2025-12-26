Angola 1-1 Zimbabwe Highlights, AFCON 2025: Points Shared In Intense Marrakech Battle

Angola Vs Zimbabwe, Africa Cup of Nations 2025: Catch the highlights and key updates from the second-round AFCON 2025 clash, as it happened

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Zimbabwe Vs Angola highlights Africa Cup of Nations 2025
The draw means Angola and Zimbabwe earn a point apiece, which would not be enough for either side to advance from Group B in AFCON 2025. Photo: X/CAF Media
The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 Group B match Angola and the Zimbabwe national football team ended in a 1-1 draw at the Stade de Marrakech on Friday (December 26). Gelson Dala put Angola ahead in the 24th minute, before Knowledge Musona equalised at the stroke of half-time. The stalemate meant Angola and Zimbabwe earned a point each, which would not be enough for either side to advance from Group B, that also features Egypt and South Africa. Catch the highlights and key updates from the ANG vs ZIM, AFCON 2025 clash, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

Angola vs Zimbabwe Live Score, AFCON 2025: Match Details

  • Location: Marrakech, Morocco

  • Stadium: Stade de Marrakech

  • Date: Friday, December 26

  • Kick-off Time: 6:00 p.m. IST

Angola vs Zimbabwe Live Score, AFCON 2025: Starting XIs

Angola vs Zimbabwe Live Score, AFCON 2025: H2H

Total matches: 19

Angola won: 8

Zimbabwe won: 8

Draws: 3

Angola Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, AFCON 2025: Kick-Off!

The national anthems and pre-match rituals are out of the way. Play gets underway in Marrakech. Angola kicking from right to left and Zimbabwe the other way in the first half. Remember that this is the first-ever AFCON finals meeting between the two teams.

Angola Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, AFCON 2025: ANG 1-0 ZIM

Gelson Dala puts Angola ahead in the 24th minute! The midfielder produces a powerful shot past the Zimbabwe goalie towards the near post and the Palancas Negras are up and running.

Angola Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, AFCON 2025: ANG 1-0 ZIM

Six minutes added to the first half as stoppage time. Zimbabwe are striving hard for an equaliser, but Angola keeping them at bay so far.

Angola Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, AFCON 2025: Half-Time Update

Game on! Zimbabwe find the equaliser they were seeking at the stroke of half-time. Knowledge Musona taps it past the Angola custodian from close range in the sixth minute of added time, and the first-half whistle is blown soon after. The late strike has spiced up the match. Let's see what follows.

Angola Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, AFCON 2025: ANG 1-1 ZIM

The players return from the lemon break and the second half gets underway. Angola now kicking from left to right and Zimbabwe in the other direction. The Palancas Negras come close to netting early after kick-off, but the Zimbabwe goalkeeper does well to ward off the threat.

Angola Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, AFCON 2025: Later Tonight..

In the second AFCON match of the evening, Egypt face South Africa at the Grand Stade d’Agadir. Both sides arrive with momentum, having secured victories in their opening Group B matches, and a second win would place either firmly on the path toward the knockout rounds. 

Angola Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, AFCON 2025: ANG 1-1 ZIM

Five-odd minutes of regulation time remains in the game. Angola earn a free kick in a promising position but nothing comes off it. Even if this game ends in a draw, it wouldn't be a dull one, by any means. It has been a very intense and physical second half already, with more to come.

Angola Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, AFCON 2025: Full-Time Update

The referee blows the final whistle after four minutes of injury time, and the scoreline stays at 1-1. The draw means Angola and Zimbabwe earn a point apiece, which would not be enough for either side to advance from Group B.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 3rd Women's T20I: Renuka, Deepti Power IND-W To Series-Sealing Win

  2. Rinku Singh Goes Berserk With 56-Ball Century In Uttar Pradesh Vs Chandigarh VHT Match

  3. Who Is Devendra Singh Bora? Uttarakhand Bowler Who Dismissed Rohit Sharma for A Golden Duck In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  4. BCB Takes Over Chattogram Royals As BPL 2025-26 Faces Fresh Crisis

  5. Ravi Shastri Next England Coach? Monty Panesar Backs Him As Perfect Fit After ENG’s Ashes Rout

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. Vinod Kumar Shukla: The Creator of Raghuvar Prasad And The World Of Sonsi

  3. Unrest In Bangladesh Evokes Safety Concerns Among Kashmiri Students

  4. Rajasthan Considering Reintroduction Of Educational Criteria For Panchayat

  5. Four VHP, Bajrang Dal Members Held For Christmas Vandalism In Assam

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Mob Killing Of Hindu Man In Bangladesh

  2. Trump Launches US Strikes On ISIS Targets In Nigeria On Christmas Day

  3. Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh Over Alleged Extortion

  4. Hindu Right Protests Bangladesh Lynching, Clash With Police Near High Commission

  5. Year-Ender 2025: Ukraine's Third Year Of Living Through Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. The Myth Factory: Belief, Politics, and the Making of New Ayodhya

  2. Selection in J&K Santosh Trophy Squad Sparks Debate On Representation

  3. Mirwaiz Removes 'Hurriyat Chairman' Designation From Social Media

  4. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Opening Day Box Office: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Film Earns Over Rs 7 Crore

  5. Trump Launches US Strikes On ISIS Targets In Nigeria On Christmas Day

  6. Himachal Nurturing Ground For MSMEs, Start-Ups

  7. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Highlights: Raghuvanshi Taken To Hospital After Collision; Delhi Snatch Thrilling Win

  8. Vrusshabha Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal's Film Fails To Take Off; Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya Has A Solid Start