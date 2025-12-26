Egypt Vs South Africa LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Mo Salah Penalty Gives 10-Man Pharaohs Lead Against Bafana Bafana

Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Late Change For EGY
Osama Faisal is brought on for the skipper Salah as South Africa gather themselves for the free-kick opportunity.
89': Egypt 1-0 South Africa
Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Bafana Bafana Bombarding Egyptian Goal
Five mins plus stoppages left and RSA are doing their best to find an equaliser. EGY defenders and players looked knackered.
85': Egypt 1-0 South Africa
Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Ten Mins Plus Stoppages
This is going down to the wire with Egypt holding on to their 1-0 lead but Bafana Bafana not giving up.
80': Egypt 1-0 South Africa
Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Aubrey Modiba Denied By El Shenawy
Wow! Another chance goes begging for South Africa as Aubrey Modiba's shot is saved low by El Shenawy. This nail-biting stuff for the Egyptian fans.
79': Egypt 1-0 South Africa
Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: El Shenawy Called Into Action
Mudau tries a shot outside the box, on the right side and his shot is immediately saved by El Shenawy parrying the chance.
74': Egypt 1-0 South Africa
Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Pharaohs GK Receiving Treatment
El Shenawy is down in his goal and receiving treatment. Cannot really make out if he is injured or buying time especially with the fact that SA are on the attack.
69': Egypt 1-0 South Africa
Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Pharaohs Look For Counter
Trézéguet and Salah are waiting on the counter with one good delivery come their way. However, Bafana Bafana are not allowing them to break and building pressure.
65': Egypt 1-0 South Africa
Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Ashour Denied
South Africa are caught napping as Egypt play it short and quickly, with the ball making its way to Ashour on the right side of the box. However, his shot is saved and Bafana Bafana survive.
60': Egypt 1-0 South Africa
Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: All Bafana Bafana Action
South Africa continue to dictate terms in Adagir. The Bafana Bafana are in the ascendancy here with Modiba being the latest to have a go on the Egypt goal.
58': Egypt 1-0 South Africa
Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Mohamed El Shenawy Under Pressure
After being quiet for most of the first-half, EGY goalier Mohamed El Shenawy is busy with SA attack doing their best to stifle the veteran keeper.
53': Egypt 1-0 South Africa
Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Frenetic Start
South Africa making extra man count with pressure on the Egyptian goal. The Pharaohs are stuck in their own half and cannot get out of with Bafana Bafana playing around the penalty area.
48': Egypt 1-0 South Africa
Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Second-half Action Starts
Penalty, goal and a red card. What will second-half will bring? In the meantime, Emam Ashour comes on for Omar Marmoush.
46': Egypt 1-0 South Africa
Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: HT
Egypt 1-0 South Africa
Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: More Drama!
M Hany is now off after receiving his marching orders earning a second yellow. His foul on Mokoena sees a lot of commotion on the sidelines with Egyptian coach also involved. Red card stays and the Pharaohs will play second-half with 10 men.
45+2': Egypt 1-0 South Africa
Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Goal Egypt!
Salah sends the keeper the other way as the Pharoahs go ahead on the cusp of half-time.
45': Egypt 1-0 South Africa
Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Penalty Egypt!
Ref points to the spot and books Mudau as well as Forster along the way. Drama in Agadir, Morocco.
42': Egypt 0-0 South Africa
Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Bafana Bafana Holding Firm
Egypt have tried their best to unlock the defence, but so far the Bafana Bafana defence have been immaculate. However, a moment from RSA defender sees move his hand around Salah with the latter falling down inside the penalty area. VAR check ongoing.
39': Egypt 0-0 South Africa
Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Pharaohs Cannot Convert Ball Possession Into Goals
Egypt are dominating proceedings here but are unable to convert into goal/s. The Bafana Bafana goalie is not called into action with Pharaohs mostly playing ball at the edge of the penalty area.
36': Egypt 0-0 South Africa
Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Mexican Wave Surrounds Agadir
Just as players from both teams are engulfed in action, the fans inside the Agadir Stadium increase the atmosphere with the 'Mexican Wave'.
32': Egypt 0-0 South Africa
Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Bafana Bafana With Shot On Target
South Africa finally call El Shanawy in action on goal. A ball over the top for the number nine to attack. He tries to get past his marker but his shot is a tame one as El Shanawy collects it.
30': Egypt 0-0 South Africa
Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Egypt Win Free-kick
Marmoush is fouled on the edge of the penalty area by Mokoena with the latter being yellow-carded. The Man City forward and Salah line-up to take with the former going for it but is inches wide.
22': Egypt 0-0 South Africa
Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Premier League Stars In Action
Three Premier League stars are in action tonight, with Omar Marmoush (Man City), Mo Salah (Liverpool) representing Egypt whereas Lyle Forster (Burnley) is from South Africa.
15': Egypt 0-0 South Africa
Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Pharaohs On Top
All the chances have fallen to the feet of the Pharaohs with Salah in the crux of it. A cross comes in from the right, but the weight of it is slightly bigger and the Liverpool forward cannot tuck it in.
11': Egypt 0-0 South Africa
Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Salah On Fire
Salah and Marmoush have combined well and this time the duo break on the counter as the Liverpool forward.
The South African defence will certainly have their hands full with Marmoush and Salah.
9': Egypt 0-0 South Africa
Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: KO
And we are off as South Africa will be going right to left.
1': Egypt 0-0 South Africa
Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Salah Starts; Team News
Egypt XI: Mohamed El-Shenawy; Mohamed Hany, Ramy Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hamdi; Hamdi Fathi, Marwan Attia, Zizu; Trezeguet, Omar Marmoush, Mohamed Salah (c)
South Africa XI: Ronwen Williams (c); Khuliso Mudau, Siyabonga Ngezana, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba; Sphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena; Thalente Mbatha, Tshepang Moremi, Oswin Appollis; Lyle Foster
Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: H2H
Total matches: 14
Egypt won: 4
South Africa won: 8
Draws: 2
Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Match Details
Location: Agadir, Morocco
Stadium: Adrar Stadium
Date: Friday, December 26
Kick-off Time: 08:30 p.m.