Egypt Vs South Africa LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Mo Salah Penalty Gives 10-Man Pharaohs Lead Against Bafana Bafana

Egypt's Mohamed Salah shoots during the Africa Cup of Nations group B soccer match between Egypt and Zimbabwe in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Hello and welcome for tuning in to our live coverage of Egypt against South Africa in their Group B match at the 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations. This fixture will mark the first matchup between two of the continent’s footballing giants, with the record-winners Egyptians against Bafana Bafana, a big force from the past. Catch the live scores and play-by-play updates of the Egypt Vs South Africa, AFCON 2025 clash, right here

LIVE UPDATES

26 Dec 2025, 10:21:23 pm IST Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Late Change For EGY Osama Faisal is brought on for the skipper Salah as South Africa gather themselves for the free-kick opportunity. 89': Egypt 1-0 South Africa

26 Dec 2025, 10:16:40 pm IST Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Bafana Bafana Bombarding Egyptian Goal Five mins plus stoppages left and RSA are doing their best to find an equaliser. EGY defenders and players looked knackered. 85': Egypt 1-0 South Africa

26 Dec 2025, 10:12:42 pm IST Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Ten Mins Plus Stoppages This is going down to the wire with Egypt holding on to their 1-0 lead but Bafana Bafana not giving up. 80': Egypt 1-0 South Africa

26 Dec 2025, 10:10:15 pm IST Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Aubrey Modiba Denied By El Shenawy Wow! Another chance goes begging for South Africa as Aubrey Modiba's shot is saved low by El Shenawy. This nail-biting stuff for the Egyptian fans. 79': Egypt 1-0 South Africa

26 Dec 2025, 10:06:51 pm IST Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: El Shenawy Called Into Action Mudau tries a shot outside the box, on the right side and his shot is immediately saved by El Shenawy parrying the chance. 74': Egypt 1-0 South Africa

26 Dec 2025, 10:01:17 pm IST Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Pharaohs GK Receiving Treatment El Shenawy is down in his goal and receiving treatment. Cannot really make out if he is injured or buying time especially with the fact that SA are on the attack. 69': Egypt 1-0 South Africa

26 Dec 2025, 09:58:38 pm IST Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Pharaohs Look For Counter Trézéguet and Salah are waiting on the counter with one good delivery come their way. However, Bafana Bafana are not allowing them to break and building pressure. 65': Egypt 1-0 South Africa

26 Dec 2025, 09:53:28 pm IST Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Ashour Denied South Africa are caught napping as Egypt play it short and quickly, with the ball making its way to Ashour on the right side of the box. However, his shot is saved and Bafana Bafana survive. 60': Egypt 1-0 South Africa

26 Dec 2025, 09:49:48 pm IST Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: All Bafana Bafana Action South Africa continue to dictate terms in Adagir. The Bafana Bafana are in the ascendancy here with Modiba being the latest to have a go on the Egypt goal. 58': Egypt 1-0 South Africa

26 Dec 2025, 09:43:40 pm IST Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Mohamed El Shenawy Under Pressure After being quiet for most of the first-half, EGY goalier Mohamed El Shenawy is busy with SA attack doing their best to stifle the veteran keeper. 53': Egypt 1-0 South Africa

26 Dec 2025, 09:40:18 pm IST Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Frenetic Start South Africa making extra man count with pressure on the Egyptian goal. The Pharaohs are stuck in their own half and cannot get out of with Bafana Bafana playing around the penalty area. 48': Egypt 1-0 South Africa

26 Dec 2025, 09:35:43 pm IST Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Second-half Action Starts Penalty, goal and a red card. What will second-half will bring? In the meantime, Emam Ashour comes on for Omar Marmoush. 46': Egypt 1-0 South Africa

26 Dec 2025, 09:21:25 pm IST Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: HT Egypt 1-0 South Africa

26 Dec 2025, 09:21:25 pm IST Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: More Drama! M Hany is now off after receiving his marching orders earning a second yellow. His foul on Mokoena sees a lot of commotion on the sidelines with Egyptian coach also involved. Red card stays and the Pharaohs will play second-half with 10 men. 45+2': Egypt 1-0 South Africa

26 Dec 2025, 09:18:22 pm IST Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Goal Egypt! Salah sends the keeper the other way as the Pharoahs go ahead on the cusp of half-time. 45': Egypt 1-0 South Africa

26 Dec 2025, 09:14:36 pm IST Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Penalty Egypt! Ref points to the spot and books Mudau as well as Forster along the way. Drama in Agadir, Morocco. 42': Egypt 0-0 South Africa

26 Dec 2025, 09:11:52 pm IST Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Bafana Bafana Holding Firm Egypt have tried their best to unlock the defence, but so far the Bafana Bafana defence have been immaculate. However, a moment from RSA defender sees move his hand around Salah with the latter falling down inside the penalty area. VAR check ongoing. 39': Egypt 0-0 South Africa

26 Dec 2025, 09:08:36 pm IST Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Pharaohs Cannot Convert Ball Possession Into Goals Egypt are dominating proceedings here but are unable to convert into goal/s. The Bafana Bafana goalie is not called into action with Pharaohs mostly playing ball at the edge of the penalty area. 36': Egypt 0-0 South Africa

26 Dec 2025, 09:05:07 pm IST Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Mexican Wave Surrounds Agadir Just as players from both teams are engulfed in action, the fans inside the Agadir Stadium increase the atmosphere with the 'Mexican Wave'. 32': Egypt 0-0 South Africa

26 Dec 2025, 09:02:24 pm IST Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Bafana Bafana With Shot On Target South Africa finally call El Shanawy in action on goal. A ball over the top for the number nine to attack. He tries to get past his marker but his shot is a tame one as El Shanawy collects it. 30': Egypt 0-0 South Africa

26 Dec 2025, 08:53:09 pm IST Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Egypt Win Free-kick Marmoush is fouled on the edge of the penalty area by Mokoena with the latter being yellow-carded. The Man City forward and Salah line-up to take with the former going for it but is inches wide. 22': Egypt 0-0 South Africa

26 Dec 2025, 08:48:22 pm IST Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Premier League Stars In Action Three Premier League stars are in action tonight, with Omar Marmoush (Man City), Mo Salah (Liverpool) representing Egypt whereas Lyle Forster (Burnley) is from South Africa. 15': Egypt 0-0 South Africa

26 Dec 2025, 08:44:48 pm IST Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Pharaohs On Top All the chances have fallen to the feet of the Pharaohs with Salah in the crux of it. A cross comes in from the right, but the weight of it is slightly bigger and the Liverpool forward cannot tuck it in. 11': Egypt 0-0 South Africa

26 Dec 2025, 08:42:08 pm IST Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Salah On Fire Salah and Marmoush have combined well and this time the duo break on the counter as the Liverpool forward. The South African defence will certainly have their hands full with Marmoush and Salah. 9': Egypt 0-0 South Africa

26 Dec 2025, 08:31:57 pm IST Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: KO And we are off as South Africa will be going right to left. 1': Egypt 0-0 South Africa

26 Dec 2025, 07:43:24 pm IST Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Salah Starts; Team News Egypt XI: Mohamed El-Shenawy; Mohamed Hany, Ramy Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hamdi; Hamdi Fathi, Marwan Attia, Zizu; Trezeguet, Omar Marmoush, Mohamed Salah (c) South Africa XI: Ronwen Williams (c); Khuliso Mudau, Siyabonga Ngezana, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba; Sphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena; Thalente Mbatha, Tshepang Moremi, Oswin Appollis; Lyle Foster

26 Dec 2025, 07:23:46 pm IST Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: H2H Total matches: 14

Egypt won: 4

South Africa won: 8

Draws: 2