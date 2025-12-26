Egypt Vs South Africa LIVE Score, AFCON 2025: Mo Salah Penalty Gives 10-Man Pharaohs Lead Against Bafana Bafana

Record winners Egypt clash against South Africa in Group B of the CAF 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Catch the live scores and play-by-play updates of the Egypt Vs South Africa, AFCON 2025 clash, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Egypt vs Zimbabwe Africa Cup of Nations Soccer-Mohamed Salah
Egypt's Mohamed Salah shoots during the Africa Cup of Nations group B soccer match between Egypt and Zimbabwe in Agadir, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Hello and welcome for tuning in to our live coverage of Egypt against South Africa in their Group B match at the 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations. This fixture will mark the first matchup between two of the continent’s footballing giants, with the record-winners Egyptians against Bafana Bafana, a big force from the past. Catch the live scores and play-by-play updates of the Egypt Vs South Africa, AFCON 2025 clash, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Late Change For EGY

Osama Faisal is brought on for the skipper Salah as South Africa gather themselves for the free-kick opportunity.

89': Egypt 1-0 South Africa

Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Bafana Bafana Bombarding Egyptian Goal

Five mins plus stoppages left and RSA are doing their best to find an equaliser. EGY defenders and players looked knackered.

85': Egypt 1-0 South Africa

Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Ten Mins Plus Stoppages

This is going down to the wire with Egypt holding on to their 1-0 lead but Bafana Bafana not giving up.

80': Egypt 1-0 South Africa

Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Aubrey Modiba Denied By El Shenawy

Wow! Another chance goes begging for South Africa as Aubrey Modiba's shot is saved low by El Shenawy. This nail-biting stuff for the Egyptian fans.

79': Egypt 1-0 South Africa

Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: El Shenawy Called Into Action

Mudau tries a shot outside the box, on the right side and his shot is immediately saved by El Shenawy parrying the chance.

74': Egypt 1-0 South Africa

Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Pharaohs GK Receiving Treatment

El Shenawy is down in his goal and receiving treatment. Cannot really make out if he is injured or buying time especially with the fact that SA are on the attack.

69': Egypt 1-0 South Africa

Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Pharaohs Look For Counter

Trézéguet and Salah are waiting on the counter with one good delivery come their way. However, Bafana Bafana are not allowing them to break and building pressure.

65': Egypt 1-0 South Africa

Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Ashour Denied

South Africa are caught napping as Egypt play it short and quickly, with the ball making its way to Ashour on the right side of the box. However, his shot is saved and Bafana Bafana survive.

60': Egypt 1-0 South Africa

Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: All Bafana Bafana Action

South Africa continue to dictate terms in Adagir. The Bafana Bafana are in the ascendancy here with Modiba being the latest to have a go on the Egypt goal.

58': Egypt 1-0 South Africa

Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Mohamed El Shenawy Under Pressure

After being quiet for most of the first-half, EGY goalier Mohamed El Shenawy is busy with SA attack doing their best to stifle the veteran keeper.

53': Egypt 1-0 South Africa

Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Frenetic Start

South Africa making extra man count with pressure on the Egyptian goal. The Pharaohs are stuck in their own half and cannot get out of with Bafana Bafana playing around the penalty area.

48': Egypt 1-0 South Africa

Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Second-half Action Starts

Penalty, goal and a red card. What will second-half will bring? In the meantime, Emam Ashour comes on for Omar Marmoush.

46': Egypt 1-0 South Africa

Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: HT

Egypt 1-0 South Africa

Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: More Drama!

M Hany is now off after receiving his marching orders earning a second yellow. His foul on Mokoena sees a lot of commotion on the sidelines with Egyptian coach also involved. Red card stays and the Pharaohs will play second-half with 10 men.

45+2': Egypt 1-0 South Africa

Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Goal Egypt!

Salah sends the keeper the other way as the Pharoahs go ahead on the cusp of half-time.

45': Egypt 1-0 South Africa 

Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Penalty Egypt!

Ref points to the spot and books Mudau as well as Forster along the way. Drama in Agadir, Morocco.

42': Egypt 0-0 South Africa 

Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Bafana Bafana Holding Firm

Egypt have tried their best to unlock the defence, but so far the Bafana Bafana defence have been immaculate. However, a moment from RSA defender sees move his hand around Salah with the latter falling down inside the penalty area. VAR check ongoing.

39': Egypt 0-0 South Africa 

Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Pharaohs Cannot Convert Ball Possession Into Goals

Egypt are dominating proceedings here but are unable to convert into goal/s. The Bafana Bafana goalie is not called into action with Pharaohs mostly playing ball at the edge of the penalty area.

36': Egypt 0-0 South Africa 

Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Mexican Wave Surrounds Agadir

Just as players from both teams are engulfed in action, the fans inside the Agadir Stadium increase the atmosphere with the 'Mexican Wave'.

32': Egypt 0-0 South Africa 

Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Bafana Bafana With Shot On Target

South Africa finally call El Shanawy in action on goal. A ball over the top for the number nine to attack. He tries to get past his marker but his shot is a tame one as El Shanawy collects it.

30': Egypt 0-0 South Africa 

Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Egypt Win Free-kick

Marmoush is fouled on the edge of the penalty area by Mokoena with the latter being yellow-carded. The Man City forward and Salah line-up to take with the former going for it but is inches wide.

22': Egypt 0-0 South Africa 

Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Premier League Stars In Action

Three Premier League stars are in action tonight, with Omar Marmoush (Man City), Mo Salah (Liverpool) representing Egypt whereas Lyle Forster (Burnley) is from South Africa.

15': Egypt 0-0 South Africa 

Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Pharaohs On Top

All the chances have fallen to the feet of the Pharaohs with Salah in the crux of it. A cross comes in from the right, but the weight of it is slightly bigger and the Liverpool forward cannot tuck it in.

11': Egypt 0-0 South Africa 

Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Salah On Fire

Salah and Marmoush have combined well and this time the duo break on the counter as the Liverpool forward.

The South African defence will certainly have their hands full with Marmoush and Salah.

9': Egypt 0-0 South Africa 

Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: KO

And we are off as South Africa will be going right to left.

1': Egypt 0-0 South Africa 

Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Salah Starts; Team News

Egypt XI: Mohamed El-Shenawy; Mohamed Hany, Ramy Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hamdi; Hamdi Fathi, Marwan Attia, Zizu; Trezeguet, Omar Marmoush, Mohamed Salah (c)

South Africa XI: Ronwen Williams (c); Khuliso Mudau, Siyabonga Ngezana, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Aubrey Modiba; Sphephelo Sithole, Teboho Mokoena; Thalente Mbatha, Tshepang Moremi, Oswin Appollis; Lyle Foster

Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: H2H

  • Total matches: 14

  • Egypt won: 4

  • South Africa won: 8

  • Draws: 2

Egypt vs South Africa Live Score, AFCON 2025: Match Details

  • Location: Agadir, Morocco

  • Stadium: Adrar Stadium

  • Date: Friday, December 26

  • Kick-off Time: 08:30 p.m.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 3rd Women's T20I: Renuka, Deepti Power IND-W To Series-Sealing Win

  2. Rinku Singh Goes Berserk With 56-Ball Century In Uttar Pradesh Vs Chandigarh VHT Match

  3. Who Is Devendra Singh Bora? Uttarakhand Bowler Who Dismissed Rohit Sharma for A Golden Duck In Vijay Hazare Trophy

  4. BCB Takes Over Chattogram Royals As BPL 2025-26 Faces Fresh Crisis

  5. Ravi Shastri Next England Coach? Monty Panesar Backs Him As Perfect Fit After ENG’s Ashes Rout

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. Vinod Kumar Shukla: The Creator of Raghuvar Prasad And The World Of Sonsi

  3. Unrest In Bangladesh Evokes Safety Concerns Among Kashmiri Students

  4. Rajasthan Considering Reintroduction Of Educational Criteria For Panchayat

  5. Four VHP, Bajrang Dal Members Held For Christmas Vandalism In Assam

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  2. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  3. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  4. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  5. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. US Lawmakers Condemn Mob Killing Of Hindu Man In Bangladesh

  2. Trump Launches US Strikes On ISIS Targets In Nigeria On Christmas Day

  3. Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh Over Alleged Extortion

  4. Hindu Right Protests Bangladesh Lynching, Clash With Police Near High Commission

  5. Year-Ender 2025: Ukraine's Third Year Of Living Through Conflict

Latest Stories

  1. The Myth Factory: Belief, Politics, and the Making of New Ayodhya

  2. Selection in J&K Santosh Trophy Squad Sparks Debate On Representation

  3. Mirwaiz Removes 'Hurriyat Chairman' Designation From Social Media

  4. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Opening Day Box Office: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Film Earns Over Rs 7 Crore

  5. Trump Launches US Strikes On ISIS Targets In Nigeria On Christmas Day

  6. Himachal Nurturing Ground For MSMEs, Start-Ups

  7. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 2 Highlights: Raghuvanshi Taken To Hospital After Collision; Delhi Snatch Thrilling Win

  8. Vrusshabha Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal's Film Fails To Take Off; Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya Has A Solid Start