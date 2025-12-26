Sylhet Titans Vs Rajshahi Warriors Toss Update, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: RJW To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Sylhet Titans Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26: Get live streaming information, toss update and playing XI for the BPL 2025–26 match 1 between Sylhet Titans and Rajshahi Warriors on Friday, December 26, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Sylhet Titans Vs Rajshahi Warriors Toss Update
Sylhet Titans Vs Rajshahi Warriors Toss Update, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: RJW To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs Photo: X/ BCBTigers
info_icon

  • Sylhet Titans face Rajshahi Warriors in BPL 2025-26 1st match

  • Rajshahi Warriors won the toss and opted to bowl first

  • The match will be live streamed on Fancode app and website

The 12th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League gets underway in Sylhet as Sylhet Titans take on the returning Rajshahi Warriors in the opening fixture.

Rajshahi, back in the BPL under the new ownership of Nabil Group of Industries, have opted to bowl first, looking to make an early statement with the ball. Led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rajshahi arrive with quiet confidence after a positive build-up, including a solid practice outing against Rangpur Riders where Shanto looked in good touch.

The presence of former internationals Hannan Sarkar and Rajin Saleh in the support staff adds experience to a refreshed setup.

Sylhet, meanwhile, will be eager to turn the page after a forgettable 2024–25 campaign that saw them finish bottom of the table. Skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz leads a side stacked with firepower, especially with the ball, as Mohammad Amir and Nasum Ahmed form a threatening bowling pair.

Add to that the international flair of Moeen Ali, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Saim Ayub, and the Titans have the resources to make a strong start at home.

Sylhet Titans Vs Rajshahi Warriors, BPL 2025-26: Toss Update

Rajshahi Warriors won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Related Content

Sylhet Titans Vs Rajshahi Warriors, BPL 2025-26: Playing XIs

Sylhet Titans (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Rony Talukdar, Hazratullah Zazai, Parvez Hossain Emon(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Ethan Brookes, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Khaled Ahmed, Ruyel Miah

Rajshahi Warriors (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Sahibzada Farhan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, SM Meherob, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Binura Fernando, Sandeep Lamichhane

Sylhet Titans Vs Rajshahi Warriors, BPL 2025-26: Live Streaming

The Sylhet Titans Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 match won't be telecasted live anywhere but it will be live streamed on Fancode app and website.

Published At:
