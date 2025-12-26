Sylhet Titans Vs Rajshahi Warriors Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Live?

Match number 1 of the Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 features Sylhet Titans and the Rajshahi Warriors. Get the live streaming info and squads below

Outlook Sports Desk
Sylhet Titans Vs Rajshahi Warriors Live Streaming
Representative Image Of BPL Photo: Instagram/Bangladesh Premier League
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sylhet Titans take on Rajshahi Warriors in match number 1 of the Bangladesh Premier League

  • Get the live streaming update

  • Check full squads

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is all set to return for its 12th edition, starting from Friday, December 26 onwards. The Sylhet Titans and the Rajshahi Warriors will feature in match number 1 at the Sylhet international stadium.

Rajshahi returns to the BPL under new ownership (Nabil Group of Industries) with a high-profile leadership group.

Najmul Hossain Shanto has been named captain, supported by a coaching staff featuring former national stars Hannan Sarkar and Rajin Saleh.

Their build-up included a successful practice match against Rangpur Riders, where local players showed strong form, specifically a steady 34 from Shanto.

The Sylhet Titans will be led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who will lead a squad featuring a lethal bowling duo in Mohammad Amir and Nasum Ahmed. They also have some international stars like Azmatullah Omarzai, Moeen Ali and Saim Ayub.

The Titans will be looking to redeem themselves after a dismal 2024–25 season where they finished at the bottom of the table.

Sylhet Titans Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info

When To Watch Sylhet Titans Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 match?

The Sylhet Titans Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 match will be played at the Sylhet International Stadium on Friday, 26 December from 02:30PM (IST) onwards.

Where To Watch Sylhet Titans Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 match?

The Sylhet Titans Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 match won't be telecasted live anywhere but it will be live streamed on Fancode app and website.

Sylhet Titans Vs Rajshahi Warriors, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Squads

Rajshahi Warriors: Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Jishan Alam, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Yasir Ali, Pathum Nissanka, James Neesham, Hasan Murad, Md Rubel, Ripon Mondol, Robiul Haque, Binura Fernando, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sahibzada Farhan, Akbar Ali, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, SM Meherob, Dushan Hemantha, Wasi Siddiquee, Jahandad Khan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Shakhir Hossain, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz

Sylhet Titans: Mominul Haque, Tawfique Khan, Moeen Ali, Parvez Hossain Emon(w), Aaron Jones, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Afif Hossain, Rahatul Ferdous, Rony Talukdar, Angelo Mathews, Mohammad Amir, Nasum Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Ariful Islam Jony, Ebadot Hossain, Shohidul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Azmatullah Omarzai, Salman Irshad, Saim Ayub, Ethan Brookes, Ruyel Miah

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Tags

