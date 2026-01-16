Rajshahi Warriors Vs Sylhet Titans Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Rajshahi Warriors vs Sylhet Titans, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Get toss updates, playing XIs, and live streaming information for BPL 2025-26 match 28 on Friday, January 16, at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rajshahi Warriors Vs Sylhet Titans Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League Toss Update Playing XIs
Rajshahi Warriors' Najmul Hossain Shanto celebrates during the Bangladesh Premier League match against Sylhet Titans on December 26, 2025. | Photo: Instagram/rajshahi.warriors
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rajshahi Warriors face Sylhet Titans in a rescheduled Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025-26 clash on Friday, January 16

  • Sylhet Titans won the toss and elected to field first

  • The matches were cancelled yesterday due to a toss delay amid a BCB-players dispute, but they have now been rescheduled for today

Rajshahi Warriors face Sylhet Titans in a rescheduled Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025-26 clash on Friday, January 16, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) dismissed finance committee chairman Nazmul Islam on Thursday after senior national team players protested his derogatory remarks questioning their value and commitment.

Tensions had escalated when the toss was delayed, leading to the cancellation of the matches, which are now rescheduled for today.

With the rescheduled clash set to get underway, Rajshahi Warriors sit atop the points table with six wins from eight matches and will look to continue their strong run. A victory today would not only extend their dominance but also confirm their place in the next round.

Sylhet Titans, third on the table with five wins from nine games, face a must-win final group-stage match. They will aim for a strong performance to boost their Net Run Rate, which could be crucial for advancing to the next stage.

Related Content
Related Content

Rajshahi Warriors Vs Sylhet Titans, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

Sylhet Titans have won the toss and have opted to field.

Sylhet Titans (Playing XI): Tawfique Khan, Parvez Hossain Emon(w), Afif Hossain, Mominul Haque, Ethan Brookes, Moeen Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Nasum Ahmed, Ruyel Miah, Salman Irshad, Shohidul Islam

Rajshahi Warriors (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Akbar Ali, James Neesham, Ryan Burl, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Binura Fernando, Md Rubel

Rajshahi Warriors Vs Sylhet Titans, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming

The Rajshahi Warriors vs Sylhet Titans, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 match can be live streamed on the FanCode app/website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs GG LIVE Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Harris Sets Tone As Royal Challengers Bengaluru Fly Out Of Blocks

  2. Saurashtra Vs Punjab Live Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy SF: Harvik, Vishvaraj Off To Imperious Start | SAU 123/0 (16)

  3. Pakistan U19 Vs England U19 Live Score, World Cup 2026: Green Shirts Tottering In 211-Run Chase | PAK 85/6 (26)

  4. Afghanistan U19 Vs South Africa U19 Live Score, World Cup: Afghans Defending 266-Run Total With Gusto | SA 145/4 (34.3)

  5. Who is Ottniel Baartman, Second South African Pacer To Bag SA20 Hat-trick For Paarl Royals?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026 Preview: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek Eyeing Career Grand Slams

  2. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  3. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Iga Swiatek At Australian Open 2026: World No 2 Polish Star’s Possible Path To Maiden Title

  5. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun Yi, BWF India Open 2026 Live Scores Quarter-Final Updates: Sen Set For Lin Test

  2. India Open Badminton 2026 Wrap: Lakshya Sen Enters Quarter-Finals As Indian Contingent Falters

  3. BWF India Open 2026 Highlights Day 3: Sen Last Indian In Quarterfinals As Satwik-Chirag, Prannoy Exit

  4. India Open Badminton 2026: Bird Droppings Disrupt Prannoy-Loh Match Twice – Watch

  5. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

Trending Stories

National News

  1. BMC Elections: Majority Of Exit Polls Predict BJP–Shiv Sena Clean Sweep

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  4. Unnao Rape Case: Survivor Moves HC To Record Further Evidence Against Former UP MLA Sengar

  5. SC Directs All Higher Education Institutions To Report Student Suicides, Unnatural Deaths To Police

Entertainment News

  1. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  2. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  3. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  4. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  5. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Germany To Partner With US, Plans To Deploy Military Personnel In Greenland,

  2. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

  3. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  4. Who Owns Greenland And Why Does Donald Trump Want It? | Explained

  5. Outlook Explainer: How China Built $1.2tn Trade Surplus Without Relying On The US

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Election 2026 Results: Mahayuti Inches Closer To Victory, Shiv-Sena Alliance Trail At Second

  2. India-EU Trade Deal Near Finish Line As Uncertainty Clouds US Pact

  3. Mauni Amavasya Significance In Astrology: Planetary Influence, Rituals, And Auspicious Remedies

  4. India Readies Evacuation Of 10,000 Citizens As Iran–US Tensions Escalate

  5. Trump Finally 'Gets' The Nobel He Was So Desperate For

  6. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  7. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Soon: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  8. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC? Trinamool Asks SC