Rajshahi Warriors Vs Sylhet Titans Live Streaming, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs

The matches were cancelled yesterday due to a toss delay amid a BCB-players dispute, but they have now been rescheduled for today
Rajshahi Warriors face Sylhet Titans in a rescheduled Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2025-26 clash on Friday, January 16, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) dismissed finance committee chairman Nazmul Islam on Thursday after senior national team players protested his derogatory remarks questioning their value and commitment.
Tensions had escalated when the toss was delayed, leading to the cancellation of the matches, which are now rescheduled for today.
With the rescheduled clash set to get underway, Rajshahi Warriors sit atop the points table with six wins from eight matches and will look to continue their strong run. A victory today would not only extend their dominance but also confirm their place in the next round.
Sylhet Titans, third on the table with five wins from nine games, face a must-win final group-stage match. They will aim for a strong performance to boost their Net Run Rate, which could be crucial for advancing to the next stage.
Rajshahi Warriors Vs Sylhet Titans, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs
Sylhet Titans have won the toss and have opted to field.
Sylhet Titans (Playing XI): Tawfique Khan, Parvez Hossain Emon(w), Afif Hossain, Mominul Haque, Ethan Brookes, Moeen Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Nasum Ahmed, Ruyel Miah, Salman Irshad, Shohidul Islam
Rajshahi Warriors (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Akbar Ali, James Neesham, Ryan Burl, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Binura Fernando, Md Rubel
Rajshahi Warriors Vs Sylhet Titans, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming
The Rajshahi Warriors vs Sylhet Titans, Bangladesh Premier League 2025-26 match can be live streamed on the FanCode app/website.