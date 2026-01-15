BCB Sacks Finance Chief Nazmul Islam After BPL Players Revolt Over Derogatory Remarks

Bangladesh Cricket Board sacked finance committee chairman Nazmul Islam
Nazmul was sacked after players refused to take the field during a Bangladesh Premier League match
Nazmul’s remarks on player pay, ICC failures, and criticism of Tamim Iqbal sparked widespread backlash
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) sacked finance committee chairman Nazmul Islam on Thursday after senior national team players revolted against him over derogatory comments questioning their worth and commitment.
The situation escalated when the toss was delayed ahead of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match between Naokhali Express and Chattogram Royals.
Players from both teams refused to take the field and united in demanding Nazmul’s immediate removal. The two BPL matches scheduled for January 15 were postponed.
Facing mounting pressure from players, the public, and stakeholders, the BCB was forced to remove Nazmul from his role on the finance committee. It remains unclear whether he continues as a BCB director.
Confirming the decision, the BCB issued an official statement announcing Nazmul’s removal with immediate effect. This was taken following “a review of recent developments and in theb est interest of the organisation”, the statement read.
“Until further notice, the BCB President will assume the role of Acting Chairman of the Finance Committee,” the statement added. “The BCB reiterates that the interests of the cricketers remain its highest priority. The Board remains fully committed to upholding the honour and dignity of all players under its jurisdiction.”
Nazmul Show-Caused By BCB
Earlier on Thursday, the board had already issued Nazmul a show-cause notice, acknowledging that his comments were “objectionable” and had caused widespread concern.
“The Board has already initiated formal disciplinary proceedings against the Board member concerned. A show-cause letter has been issued, and the individual has been instructed to submit a written response within 48 hours,” the BCB had said.
Derogatory Remarks Spark Outrage
The controversy stemmed from Nazmul’s remarks while defending Bangladesh’s refusal to tour India for next month’s ICC T20 World Cup, citing security concerns.
The refusal stemmed from the removal of star pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League (IPL) by the BCCI, citing unspecified “developments all around”.
Addressing questions about player remuneration if Bangladesh withdrew, Nazmul claimed players would not be compensated, arguing they had not justified support after failing to win a single ICC tournament. The comments triggered immediate backlash.
The Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) condemned the remarks and demanded Nazmul’s removal.
Matters worsened after Nazmul earlier labelled former captain Tamim Iqbal an “agent of India” for urging restraint and warning that decisions taken now could have long-term consequences. CWAB strongly criticised that statement as well.
“We have been discussing with the BCB for many issues, but didn't get any solution. We are now hopeless,” Bangladesh Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto revealed. “Cricketers are playing the game for pride. We told him to say sorry, but he became more desperate. He can't make such a comment.”
Women’s Cricket Issues Surface
CWAB president Mohammad Mithun highlighted deeper administrative concerns, including delays in resolving women’s cricket matters and unexplained exclusions from the BPL.
“They are taking a long time to solve women's team matters. Without evidence, nine players were omitted from the BPL for alleged corruption in BPL. There is also less facilities for women's players,” Mithun said.
“We always say that cricket board is our guardian. But something like this came from one of them is really disappointing,” Senior all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz said. “Cricket board is run by ICC and sponsor incomes. We give the highest tax (of) 25-30%.”
“As a player whether its male or female, they need to get paid better,” current T20 captain Litton Das said. “We have good money and the BCB needs to use that properly.”
Shanto also stressed urgency in addressing women’s cricket issues. “We always say about gender equality and the women need to feel safe. I think the matter should have solved as soon as possible but the dates are just get delayed,” he said.
“The women's team also achieved some serious achievements. We want to solve the issue as early as possible,” he added.
(With PTI Inputs)