BCB Sacks Finance Chief Nazmul Islam After BPL Players Revolt Over Derogatory Remarks

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has removed finance committee chairman Nazmul Islam with immediate effect after senior players revolted over derogatory remarks questioning their value, resulting in a delayed BPL match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
BCB Sacks Finance Chief Nazmul Islam After Bangladesh Premier League Players Revolt
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials during the squad announcement of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. | Photo: X/BCBTigers
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bangladesh Cricket Board sacked finance committee chairman Nazmul Islam

  • Nazmul was sacked after players refused to take the field during a Bangladesh Premier League match

  • Nazmul’s remarks on player pay, ICC failures, and criticism of Tamim Iqbal sparked widespread backlash

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) sacked finance committee chairman Nazmul Islam on Thursday after senior national team players revolted against him over derogatory comments questioning their worth and commitment.

The situation escalated when the toss was delayed ahead of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match between Naokhali Express and Chattogram Royals.

Players from both teams refused to take the field and united in demanding Nazmul’s immediate removal. The two BPL matches scheduled for January 15 were postponed.

Facing mounting pressure from players, the public, and stakeholders, the BCB was forced to remove Nazmul from his role on the finance committee. It remains unclear whether he continues as a BCB director.

Confirming the decision, the BCB issued an official statement announcing Nazmul’s removal with immediate effect. This was taken following “a review of recent developments and in theb est interest of the organisation”, the statement read.

“Until further notice, the BCB President will assume the role of Acting Chairman of the Finance Committee,” the statement added. “The BCB reiterates that the interests of the cricketers remain its highest priority. The Board remains fully committed to upholding the honour and dignity of all players under its jurisdiction.”

Related Content
Related Content

Nazmul Show-Caused By BCB

Earlier on Thursday, the board had already issued Nazmul a show-cause notice, acknowledging that his comments were “objectionable” and had caused widespread concern.

“The Board has already initiated formal disciplinary proceedings against the Board member concerned. A show-cause letter has been issued, and the individual has been instructed to submit a written response within 48 hours,” the BCB had said.

Derogatory Remarks Spark Outrage

The controversy stemmed from Nazmul’s remarks while defending Bangladesh’s refusal to tour India for next month’s ICC T20 World Cup, citing security concerns.

The refusal stemmed from the removal of star pacer Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League (IPL) by the BCCI, citing unspecified “developments all around”.

Addressing questions about player remuneration if Bangladesh withdrew, Nazmul claimed players would not be compensated, arguing they had not justified support after failing to win a single ICC tournament. The comments triggered immediate backlash.

The Cricketers’ Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) condemned the remarks and demanded Nazmul’s removal.

Matters worsened after Nazmul earlier labelled former captain Tamim Iqbal an “agent of India” for urging restraint and warning that decisions taken now could have long-term consequences. CWAB strongly criticised that statement as well.

“We have been discussing with the BCB for many issues, but didn't get any solution. We are now hopeless,” Bangladesh Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto revealed. “Cricketers are playing the game for pride. We told him to say sorry, but he became more desperate. He can't make such a comment.”

Women’s Cricket Issues Surface

CWAB president Mohammad Mithun highlighted deeper administrative concerns, including delays in resolving women’s cricket matters and unexplained exclusions from the BPL.

“They are taking a long time to solve women's team matters. Without evidence, nine players were omitted from the BPL for alleged corruption in BPL. There is also less facilities for women's players,” Mithun said.

“We always say that cricket board is our guardian. But something like this came from one of them is really disappointing,” Senior all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz said. “Cricket board is run by ICC and sponsor incomes. We give the highest tax (of) 25-30%.”

“As a player whether its male or female, they need to get paid better,” current T20 captain Litton Das said. “We have good money and the BCB needs to use that properly.”

Shanto also stressed urgency in addressing women’s cricket issues. “We always say about gender equality and the women need to feel safe. I think the matter should have solved as soon as possible but the dates are just get delayed,” he said.

“The women's team also achieved some serious achievements. We want to solve the issue as early as possible,” he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs USA LIVE Score, U19 World Cup: Abhigyan Kundu’s Six Seals 6-Wicket Win For IND

  2. MI Vs UPW LIVE Score, WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Target Third Straight Win Against Winless Warriorz

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Scotland Highlights, U19 World Cup: Match Abandoned Without Toss Due To Wet Outfield

  4. Bangladesh Cricket In Turmoil: BCB Distances Itself From Their Director’s Remarks; Players To Boycott BPL Matches Today

  5. UPW Vs DC: Who Won Yesterday In Women's Premier League 2026 Match 7 – Check Result

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka At Australian Open 2026: World No. 1's Possible Path To Third Title

  2. Coco Gauff At Australian Open 2026: American Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  3. Iga Swiatek At Australia Open 2026: Polish Youngster's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

  5. Jannik Sinner At Australia Open 2026: Italian Champion's Possible Path To Third Title

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kyohei-Hiroki Live Score, BWF India Open 2026: Indian Duo In Spotlight

  2. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

  3. India Open 2026: PV Sindhu Suffers First Round Exit As Kidambi Srikanth Moves On

  4. India Open 2026: World No.3 Antonsen Skips BWF World Tour Super 750 Event Due To Delhi's Extreme Pollution

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  2. Chhattisgarh Peace Talks: The Inside Story Of Madvi Hidma’s Death And The Future Of The Remaining Adivasi Cadres

  3. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  4. Zubeen Garg was "Severely intoxicated", declined a life jacket before drowning, Singapore coroner’s court told

  5. Travel woes continue as Srinagar-Delhi train link remains elusive

Entertainment News

  1. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  2. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  3. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  4. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  5. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Jaishankar-Rubio Meeting: Can India Trust The United States?

  2. Zubeen Garg was "Severely intoxicated", declined a life jacket before drowning, Singapore coroner’s court told

  3. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  4. Bangladesh Election Campaign To Begin January 22 Amid Tight Security

  5. Senate Republicans Block Bid To Curb Trump’s Venezuela War Powers

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  2. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Shortly: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  3. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC: Trinamool Asks SC

  4. CBI Searches Multiple Kolkata Locations In Bank Fraud Case

  5. BMC Polls 2026: From Akshay Kumar To Aamir Khan, Bollywood Celebs Cast Their Votes

  6. Carlos Alcaraz At Australia Open 2026: Top Seed Spaniard's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  7. Rima Das Returns To Berlin Film Festival With Not A Hero

  8. Jannik Sinner At Australia Open 2026: Italian Champion's Possible Path To Third Title