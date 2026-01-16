BCB Reschedules Bangladesh Premier League 2026 After Players Call Off Protests

In the release, the BCB said: "The BPL 2026 matches scheduled for 15 January 2026 will now be played on Friday, 16 January 2026. The matches originally scheduled for January 16 and 17 will be shifted by a day and will be held on 17 and 18 January respectively. The Eliminator and Qualifier 1, scheduled to be held on 19 January, have been shifted to January 20."