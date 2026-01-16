BCB Reschedules Bangladesh Premier League 2026 After Players Call Off Protests

Bangladesh Premier League 2026 will resume from Friday, Jan 16
The BPL 2026 had come to a halt after players boycotted play
M Nazmul Islam's comments sparked outrage amongst BAN players, leading to boycott
The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2026 campaign will resume from Friday, January 16 after matches were abandoned when players refused to play, demanding an apology from M Nazmul Islam along with his resignation.
The BCB acted promptly as they removed Nazmul from the post and after the latter had made some controversial remarks.
After a meeting between the Cricketers' Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) and the BCB, the situation seems to have been resolved. The BPL 2026 will have a slight change in its schedule but more importantly, the cricketers will be seen back in action.
In the release, the BCB said: "The BPL 2026 matches scheduled for 15 January 2026 will now be played on Friday, 16 January 2026. The matches originally scheduled for January 16 and 17 will be shifted by a day and will be held on 17 and 18 January respectively. The Eliminator and Qualifier 1, scheduled to be held on 19 January, have been shifted to January 20."
The crisis began when Nazmul Islam, BCB's Finance Committee Chairman and a Board Director, sparked outrage in the country with some divisive remarks. Nazmul called Tamim Iqbal an 'Indian agent', citing the latter's comments on urging of having a dialogue with the BCCI over the T20 World Cup 2026 venue fiasco.
Led by the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB), senior pros such as Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, called in a boycott. This resulted in teams failing to arrive for the BPL games as tournament's schedule was thrown in chaos.
Fearing a total collapse in BPL, the BCB held an emergency meeting and soon announced that Islam had been 'released from his responsibilities' as Chairman of the Finance Committee.
"The decision is aimed at ensuring the continued smooth and effective functioning of the board's affairs," the BCB stated. "The board remains fully committed to upholding the honour and dignity of all players under its jurisdiction."
Despite the rescheduling of BPL, the players are still not happy with the BCB. The player demand an apology from Nazmul as well as his complete exit from the board.