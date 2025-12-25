Goa Vs Himachal Pradesh Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When And Where To Watch Live

Goa face Himachal Pradesh in their second Group C match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur
Both Goa and Himachal Pradesh won their opening matches in VHT
The match will not be aired live on TV or streamed on JioStar
Goa and Himachal Pradesh meet in Group C of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur on 26 December 2025, with the match beginning in the morning session. Goa will look to build momentum after their opening round performance, aiming to steady their season with a win over a competitive Himachal side.
Their batting line-up includes experienced domestic players who can anchor the innings and adapt to the conditions in Rajasthan, where pitches have offered good value for both batters and bowlers so far in the tournament.
Himachal Pradesh, having shown promise earlier in the campaign, will pose a stern challenge. Known for a disciplined bowling attack and batters capable of constructing solid partnerships, they will aim to unsettle Goa early with tight lines and lengths. Conditions in Jaipur typically allow movement early in the day, so the team winning the toss might choose to bowl first to exploit that advantage.
Goa Vs Himachal Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
When to watch Goa Vs Himachal Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match?
The Goa Vs Himachal Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match will be played at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur on Friday, 26 December at 9:00 am IST.
Where to watch Goa Vs Himachal Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match?
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 matches are not being aired live on television or streamed on JioStar, despite the platform being the tournament’s official broadcasting partner. Only two matches will be live streamed in round 2 of VHT, Jharkhand vs Rajasthan and Assam vs J&K.
Goa Vs Himachal Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads
Himachal Pradesh Squad: Innesh Mahajan(w), Ankit Kalsi, Ekant Sen, Pukhraj Mann, Akash Vasisht, Amanpreet Singh, Mridul Surroch(c), Nitin Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Vaibhav Arora, Rohit Kumar, Kushal Pal, Aryaman Singh Dhaliwal, Vipin Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Mukul Negi, Ayush Jamwal, Ankush Bains
Goa Squad: Snehal Kauthankar, Kashyap Bakhale, Abhinav Tejrana, Suyash Prabhudessai, Lalit Yadav, Deepraj Gaonkar(c), Rajashekhar Harikant(w), Samit Mishra, Darshan Misal, Vikash Kanwar Singh, Vasuki Koushik, Arjun Tendulkar, Shubham Desai, Shubham Tari, Azaan Thota, Amulya Pandrekar