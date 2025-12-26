Mumbai Vs Uttarakhand Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: UTK Opt To Bowl, Rohit Sharma Out For Golden Duck

Mumbai's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Mumbai and Sikkim, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Photo: PTI

Mumbai's Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Mumbai and Sikkim, at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Photo: PTI