Mumbai Vs Uttarakhand Live Streaming, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: UTK Opt To Bowl, Rohit Sharma Out For Golden Duck

Uttarakhand won the toss and opted to bowl first
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 continues its Group C action with Mumbai facing Uttarakhand at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on 26 December 2025, starting at 9:00 AM IST.
Mumbai arrive on the back of a commanding opening performance, where veteran opener Rohit Sharma starred with a stunning century, guiding his side to a comfortable win in their first match. That result not only boosted Mumbai’s confidence but also underlined their deep batting strength and experience in high-pressure chases.
Uttarakhand, meanwhile, will be eager to upset the heavier favourites. Although they began their campaign with a defeat, the team has shown glimpses of resilience in the early stages of the tournament. Their batting lineup includes players capable of building steady partnerships, and their bowlers will look to exploit any early movement on the Jaipur surface.
Mumbai Vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Toss Update
Mumbai Vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Playing XI
Uttarakhand (Playing XI): Aarav Mahajan, Kunal Chandela(c), Aanjaneya Suryavanshi, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Saurabh Rawat(w), Kamal Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mayank Mishra, Abhay Negi, Jagmohan Nagarkoti, Devendra Singh Bora
Mumbai (Playing XI): Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rohit Sharma, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur(c), Onkar Tukaram Tarmale, Tushar Deshpande
Mumbai Vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Live Streaming
The Mumbai Vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Friday, 26 December at 9:00 am IST.
The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 matches are not being aired live on television or streamed on JioStar, despite the platform being the tournament’s official broadcasting partner. Only two matches will be live streamed in round 2 of VHT, Jharkhand vs Rajasthan and Assam vs J&K.
Mumbai Vs Uttarakhand, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Squads
Uttarakhand Squad: Aarav Mahajan, Sanskar Rawat(w), Kunal Chandela(c), Aanjaneya Suryavanshi, Avneesh Sudha, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shashwat Dangwal, Mayank Mishra, Jagmohan Nagarkoti, Devendra Singh Bora, Akash Madhwal, Deepesh Nainwal, Naveen Kumar Singh, Harshit Paliwal, Nikhil Harsh, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Agnivesh Ayachi, Saurabh Rawat
Mumbai Squad: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rohit Sharma, Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Shardul Thakur(c), Tushar Deshpande, Sylvester DSouza, Ishan Mulchandani, Onkar Tukaram Tarmale, Chinmay Rajesh Sutar, Akash Anand, Suryansh Shedge, Sairaj Patil