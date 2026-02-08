Ranji Trophy Live Score, Quarter-Finals Day 3: J&K, Uttarakhand, Mumbai Lead; Bengal Still Behind

Mumbai cricketers celebrating a wicket against Karnataka. BCCIDomestic/X

Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Quarter-Finals Day 3 Live Score Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 3's play in the Bengal vs Andhra, Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand, Mumbai vs Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy quarter-final matches being played across Kalyani, Jamshedpur, Mumbai and Indore respectively on Sunday, February 08. Jammu and Kashmir finished the second day with a healthy 126-run lead over Madhya Pradesh, with Auqib Dar taking seven wickets in the first innings. After a low-scoring first innings, Mumbai finished at 189/2 in their second innings to take a 136-run lead. Uttarakhand also held a 47-run lead, finishing at 282/5 at stumps. Meanwhile, Bengal trailed Andhra by 96 runs, with their innings struggling at 199/5 at stumps. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Ranji Trophy quarter-final matches right here.

8 Feb 2026, 08:37:34 am IST Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Day 3 LIVE Score, Quarter-Finals: Scores At Stumps Bengal 199/5 vs Andhra 295 all out

Jharkhand 235 all out vs Uttarakhand 282/5

Madhya Pradesh 152 all out vs Jammu and Kashmir 194 all out and 84/5

Mumbai 120 all out and 189/2 vs Karnataka 173 all out