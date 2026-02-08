Ranji Trophy Live Score, Quarter-Finals Day 3: J&K, Uttarakhand, Mumbai Lead; Bengal Still Behind

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score, Quarter-Finals Day 3: Follow the play-by-play score and updates from the four Ranji Trophy quarter-final matches being played across Kalyani, Jamshedpur, Mumbai and Indore on February 8, 2026

Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Quarter-Finals Day 3 Live Score Updates: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 3's play in the Bengal vs Andhra, Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand, Mumbai vs Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir Ranji Trophy quarter-final matches being played across Kalyani, Jamshedpur, Mumbai and Indore respectively on Sunday, February 08. Jammu and Kashmir finished the second day with a healthy 126-run lead over Madhya Pradesh, with Auqib Dar taking seven wickets in the first innings. After a low-scoring first innings, Mumbai finished at 189/2 in their second innings to take a 136-run lead. Uttarakhand also held a 47-run lead, finishing at 282/5 at stumps. Meanwhile, Bengal trailed Andhra by 96 runs, with their innings struggling at 199/5 at stumps. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Ranji Trophy quarter-final matches right here.
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Day 3 LIVE Score, Quarter-Finals: Streaming Info

Select matches will be available to stream on the JioStar app and website, with live telecast on the Star Sports network.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Day 3 LIVE Score, Quarter-Finals: Scores At Stumps

  • Bengal 199/5 vs Andhra 295 all out

  • Jharkhand 235 all out vs Uttarakhand 282/5

  • Madhya Pradesh 152 all out vs Jammu and Kashmir 194 all out and 84/5

  • Mumbai 120 all out and 189/2 vs Karnataka 173 all out

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Day 3 LIVE Score, Quarter-Finals: Welcome

Good Morning and welcome to the day 3 live coverage of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals. This is the start of our live blog, stay tuned for the real-time updates, live scores and more.

