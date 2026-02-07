Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Day 2 LIVE Score, QFs: Mumbai In Tough Situation Against Karnataka; J&K Tumble Against UTK

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Quarter-Finals: Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more from the second day of the Ranji QFs

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
DEVDUTT PADDIKAL
Good Morning Indian Cricket fans. A very warm welcome to our live coverage of the quarter-finals of India's premier domestic red-ball tournament - Ranji Trophy for the 2025-26 season. Knockout rounds mean that all the matches will be played across 5 days now, just like a regular international Test match. On day 1, defending champions Mumbai had a terrible start, getting bowled out for only 120 runs against Karnataka. Jammu & Kashmir also struggled, scoring just 194 after Madhya Pradesh’s Kuldeep Sen took 5 wickets. Meanwhile, Andhra played well to reach 264/6 against Bengal, and Jharkhand finished their day with a decent score of 235 against Uttarakhand, who will start day 2 with 4 runs for no loss. Follow along for the real-time updates, live scores and more.
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Day 2 LIVE Score, Quarter-Finals: Scores At End Of Day 1 Play

  • Bengal vs Andhra 264/6

  • Jharkhand 235 all out vs Uttarakhand 4/0

  • Madhya Pradesh 28/0 vs Jammu and Kashmir 194 all out

  • Mumbai 120 all out vs Karnataka 110/2

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Day 2 LIVE Score, Quarter-Finals: Welcome

Good Morning and welcome to the day 2 live coverage of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 quarter-finals. This is the start of our live blog, stay tuned for the real-time updates, live scores and more.

