CSK Full Squad IPL 2026: Updated List Of All Players In Chennai Super Kings

Check below the list of all players of Chennai Super Kings at the player auction for the 2025 Indian Premier League season

  • CSK went aggressive on uncapped Indian talent, headlined by record-breaking buys like Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma

  • CSK added Sanju Samson to their squad during the trade window

  • CSK prioritised Indian all-rounders and role-specific players to future-proof the squad during the auction

Chennai Super Kings head into the IPL 2026 season with a refreshed squad that blends experience, star power, and exciting new Indian talent. True to their philosophy, CSK focused on strengthening their core while also planning for the future, making a few headline-grabbing moves at the auction table.

The biggest talking point was CSK’s aggressive bid for uncapped all-rounder Prashant Veer, who fetched a staggering INR 14.20 crore and became the joint most expensive uncapped player in IPL history. The Uttar Pradesh youngster is expected to play a key role as CSK reshape their all-round department following Ravindra Jadeja’s departure.

Alongside Prashant, CSK also secured Rajashtan wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma for the same price, backing the young batter’s explosive domestic numbers and long-term potential.

Experienced names continue to anchor the side. MS Dhoni remains the face of the franchise, providing leadership and calm behind the stumps, while Ruturaj Gaikwad leads the batting unit. CSK exchanged Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran with Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals in the trade window.

Full list of players purchased by CSK at IPL 2026 auction

Akeal Hosein ( INR 2 crore), Prashant Veer ( INR 14.2 crore), Kartik Sharma ( INR 14.2 crore), Matthew Short ( INR 1.5 crore), Aman Khan ( INR 40 lakhs), Rahul Chahar ( INR 5.2 crore), Matt Henry ( INR 2 crore), Sarfaraz Khan ( INR 75 lahs)

CSK Full Squad for IPL 2026 Season

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, M.S. Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulkes

