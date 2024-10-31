Cricket

IPL 2025 Retention: Full List Of Retained Players By All 10 Teams Ahead Of Mega Auction

MS Dhoni, IPL 2024 match 34, CSK vs LSG, AP photo
Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni hits a boundary during their Indian Premier League 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on April 19. Photo: AP
The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League will officially get underway after all the ten teams have announced the name of the players they have retained on Thursday, October 31. (More Cricket News)

Each of the ten franchises are allowed to retain a maximum of six players ahead of the mega-auction. 

The auction will be held in November or December, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) still looking for options to host it overseas.

Full List Of Retained Players Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Virat Kohli (Rs. 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (Rs. 11 crore), Yash Dayal (Rs. 5 crore)

Purse remaining: INR 83 crore

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs. 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (Rs. 13 crore), Shivam Dube (Rs. 12 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (Rs. 18 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs. 4 crore).

Purse remaining: INR 55 crore

Mumbai Indians

Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs. 16.35 crore), Hardik Pandya (16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma (Rs. 16.3 crore), Tilak Varma (Rs. 8 crore).

Purse remaining: INR 45 crore

Delhi Capitals

Axar Patel (Rs. 16.5 crore), Kuldeep Yadav (Rs. 13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs (Rs. 10 crore), Abishek Porel (Rs. 4 crore).

Purse remaining: INR 73 crore

Gujarat Titans

Rashid Khan (Rs. 18 crore), Shubman Gill (Rs. 16.5 crore), Sai Sudharsan (Rs. 8.5 crore), Rahul Tewatia (Rs. 4 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs. 4 crore).

Purse remaining: INR 69 crore

Lucknow Super Giants

Nicholas Pooran (Rs. 21 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs. 11 crore), Mayank Yadav (Rs. 11 crore), Mohsin Khan (Rs. 4 crore), Ayush Badoni (Rs. 4 crore).

Purse remaining: INR 69 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rinku Singh (Rs. 13 crore), Varun Chakaravarthy (Rs. 12 crore), Sunil Narine (Rs. 12 crore), Andre Russell (Rs. 12 crore), Harshit Rana (Rs. 4 crore), Ramandeep Singh (Rs. 4 crore).

Purse remaining: INR 51 crore

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson (Rs. 18 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs. 18 crore), Riyan Parag (Rs. 14 crore), Dhruv Jurel (Rs. 14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs. 11 crore), Sandeep Sharma (Rs. 4 crore).

Purse remaining: INR 41 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Pat Cummins (Rs. 18 crore), Abhishek Sharma (Rs. 14 crore), Nitish Reddy (Rs. 6 crore), Heinrich Klaasen (Rs. 23 crore), Travis Head (Rs. 14 crore).

Purse remaining: INR 45 crore 

Punjab Kings

Shashank Singh (Rs. 5.5 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (Rs. 4 crore).

Purse remaining : INR 110.5 crore

The United Arab Emirates, Muscat, Doha and Riyadh are a few potential IPL 2025 mega auction venue options.

