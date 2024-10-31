IPL 2025 Retention: Full List Of Retained Players By All 10 Teams Ahead Of Mega Auction

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League will officially get underway after all the ten teams have announced the name of the players they have retained on Thursday, October 31. (More Cricket News)
Each of the ten franchises are allowed to retain a maximum of six players ahead of the mega-auction.
The auction will be held in November or December, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) still looking for options to host it overseas.
Full List Of Retained Players Ahead Of IPL 2025 Mega Auction
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Virat Kohli (Rs. 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (Rs. 11 crore), Yash Dayal (Rs. 5 crore)
Purse remaining: INR 83 crore
Chennai Super Kings
Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs. 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (Rs. 13 crore), Shivam Dube (Rs. 12 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (Rs. 18 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs. 4 crore).
Purse remaining: INR 55 crore
Mumbai Indians
Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs. 16.35 crore), Hardik Pandya (16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma (Rs. 16.3 crore), Tilak Varma (Rs. 8 crore).
Purse remaining: INR 45 crore
Delhi Capitals
Axar Patel (Rs. 16.5 crore), Kuldeep Yadav (Rs. 13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs (Rs. 10 crore), Abishek Porel (Rs. 4 crore).
Purse remaining: INR 73 crore
Gujarat Titans
Rashid Khan (Rs. 18 crore), Shubman Gill (Rs. 16.5 crore), Sai Sudharsan (Rs. 8.5 crore), Rahul Tewatia (Rs. 4 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs. 4 crore).
Purse remaining: INR 69 crore
Lucknow Super Giants
Nicholas Pooran (Rs. 21 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs. 11 crore), Mayank Yadav (Rs. 11 crore), Mohsin Khan (Rs. 4 crore), Ayush Badoni (Rs. 4 crore).
Purse remaining: INR 69 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rinku Singh (Rs. 13 crore), Varun Chakaravarthy (Rs. 12 crore), Sunil Narine (Rs. 12 crore), Andre Russell (Rs. 12 crore), Harshit Rana (Rs. 4 crore), Ramandeep Singh (Rs. 4 crore).
Purse remaining: INR 51 crore
Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson (Rs. 18 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs. 18 crore), Riyan Parag (Rs. 14 crore), Dhruv Jurel (Rs. 14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs. 11 crore), Sandeep Sharma (Rs. 4 crore).
Purse remaining: INR 41 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Pat Cummins (Rs. 18 crore), Abhishek Sharma (Rs. 14 crore), Nitish Reddy (Rs. 6 crore), Heinrich Klaasen (Rs. 23 crore), Travis Head (Rs. 14 crore).
Purse remaining: INR 45 crore
Punjab Kings
Shashank Singh (Rs. 5.5 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (Rs. 4 crore).
Purse remaining : INR 110.5 crore
The United Arab Emirates, Muscat, Doha and Riyadh are a few potential IPL 2025 mega auction venue options.